Despite flirting with blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, Tennessee found a way in the end to notch its first win over a ranked opponent in three years by winning 45-42 at then-No. 18 Kentucky on Saturday night in Lexington. In a game that surprisingly turned into a shootout featuring 87 combined points and 1,073 yards, it of course came down to the Vols making a defensive stand, forcing four straight incompletions in the final moments to hold on. To that point, there was a lot of offense and not much defense from either team, but Tennessee held its nerve late to earn a significant win for first-year coach Josh Heupel.

