CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Voters Decide Key Mayoral Races, Last Call In Miami Beach In Tuesday’s Election

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074VHV_0ckGyED500

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today is Election Day Tuesday and if you didn’t vote early or by-mail, you’ll need to vote in person at your assigned voting location.

The Municipal and Special Elections are taking place in Hialeah, Homestead, Miami, Miami Beach, and Sunny Isles Beach.

“Our precincts started at 7 a.m., our poll workers are ready and waiting for our voters,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

The City of Hialeah is voting on a new mayor and council members.

Voters in Miami will select a mayor, as well as two commissioners.

Miami Beach voters are also voting for mayor, three commissioners, and they will decide whether bars should close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 5:00 a.m.

Homestead and Sunny Isles Beach are also voting on new mayors.

Voters will also decide whether Biscayne Gardens will become the newest city to be incorporated in the County.

“If you’re coming out to vote today, the best thing to do is to look at your voter information call. It’s very important that you go to your assigned precinct today,” said White.

In Broward, the high-profile Democratic primary for Florida’s 20th Congressional District is taking place. There are nearly a dozen Democrats vying for their party’s nomination for the seat left open by the death of Rep. Alcee L. Hastings (D).

Polls are open until 7:00 pm.

You can find your polling precinct by going to the Miami-Dade Municipal Elections website or www.checkmyballot.miami .

Voters are encouraged to review their customized sample ballot before heading to the polls. Bring a valid and current identification with a photo and signature.

Masking and sanitizing are recommended when voting in person.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand To Stay On The Job

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand has had a change of heart and will stay on the job after meeting with the city manager. In a statement Rand said, “I am very committed to my officers and staff and the community. I deserve to fully return and take care of my family. I will continue to lead this agency.” On Thursday Rand submitted his resignation paperwork, it would have been effective in December. The same day North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo claimed the resignation came after issues within the walls of City Hall, specifically City Manager Arthur H....
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Hialeah Election Results: Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo Wins Mayoral Race

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Voters in Hialeah have chosen Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo as their new mayor. Bovo beat out Isis Garcia-Martinez, Fernando Godo, Julio Martinez and Juan Santana. “As our mayor, I’m gonna work as much as I can to make sure that the American dream many have sought to find in the city of Hialeah is a reality,” Bovo said. Infrastructure, traffic, pandemic response measures, housing and utility costs were major issues in the race. “Gotta figure out how to lower the water rates in Hialeah, big complaint in our city. A lot of challenges, we need to make sure our parks are open....
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Election Results: Mayor Francis Suarez Wins Another Term In Office

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Voters have reelected incumbent Francis Suarez as Mayor of Miami for another term in office. With all precincts reporting in, Mayor Suarez had a nearly 18,000 vote lead over his closest opponent. For 44-year-old Suarez, who was heavily favored to win, being mayor has been a family tradition. His 72-year-old father Xavier Suarez served four terms from 1985 to 1993. However, he told CBS4 prior to the election that he wasn’t taking it for granted. “I am running for re-election because I get up every morning with energy to make this the best city on the planet. I get up early...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Soggy Start To The Weekend Leaves Parts Of Miami-Dade Flooded

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thunderstorms across Miami-Dade County left many areas flooded. It’s quite the soggy start to the weekend. In Little Havana on NW 8th Terrace near NW 17th Avenue, some people have been stuck home all day, scared to drive through the flooded streets. “No white hair, now I have white hair,” says Mehri Eshghy, a woman who lives on NW 8th Terrace. She spent the day inside after excess water nearly caused her to fall while taking out her trash this morning. “Water was up to my knees,” says Eshghy. Outside of Loan Depot Park cars sent water flying as...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
Hialeah, FL
Government
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Elections
Homestead, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Government
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Homestead, FL
Hialeah, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
Miami Beach, FL
Elections
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Government
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood Submits Resignation Letter; Gov. DeSantis To Pick Her Replacement

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood has her sights set on higher ambitions. Osgood has submitted her letter of resignation to the school board so she can run for a state Senate seat. Since returning to in-person learning, masks, ironically, unmasked a very tense, ongoing political battle between the Broward County School Board and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. “I don’t understand why the governor keeps interfering,” she said. “When we talk about choice and rights, we have individual choices and rights.” The battle over all-things COVID-related is one of the main reasons Osgood decided to resign from the board...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Sunny Isles Beach Results: Dana Goldman, Larisa Svechin Headed To Runoff Election

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Sunny Isles Beach Commissioner Dana Goldman and Mayor Larisa Svechin are headed to a runoff election. Neither candidate received 50 percent of the votes. The special election was held in Sunny Isles Beach to decide who will serve out the remainder of George “Bud” Scholl who resigned in August to focus on his full-time job as president and CEO of the OneBlood blood bank. Both candidates will face one another again on Nov. 16 in a special election.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Homestead Election Results: Steven Losner Wins Close Mayoral Race

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Voters in Homestead reelected incumbent Steven Losner for mayor in a very tight race on Tuesday night. Losner was elected to a third term as mayor. He previously served on the Homestead City Council from 2001-2007. Losner won by a margin of 50.87% to Elvis Maldonado’s 49.13%. In the race for Vice-Mayor, Julio Guzman was the winner. Council Member Seat 4 went to Jenifer N. Bailey. Homestead residents also voted on several referendums including mayoral term limits, which passed. The referendum to allow the mayor to serve a four-year term of office instead of two years also passed.
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Residents Vote Against Making Biscayne Gardens A City

BISCAYNE GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Residents in unincorporated Biscayne Gardens voted against making the area its own municipality. It wasn’t particularly close, with nearly 83% of voters checking “no.” Had it been approved, Biscayne Gardens would’ve become Miami-Dade’s 35th municipality. As a city, it would’ve also stopped paying Miami-Dade’s municipal services tax and instead form their own government with its own property taxes and budget. Resident Bruce Lamberto didn’t believe an increased tax bill would be worth any potential benefits. “There’s nothing that really can be gained by becoming a city other than a higher tax bill,” he said. “It’s not a really rich area and a lot of the people here can’t afford higher taxes on their homes.” Biscayne Gardens is best described as a suburban bedroom community. It’s located east of the I-95/Golden Glades interchange surrounded by Opa-locka, North Miami, Miami Gardens and North Miami Beach. The average income is around $44,000 a year.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Election Day#Cbsmiami#Miami Dade Supervisor Of#Biscayne Gardens#Democratic#Democrats#Www Checkmyballot Miami
CBS Miami

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Faces 5 Opponents In Election

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is speaking out about his vision for a second term as he faces five opponents in the mayor’s race. Voters in the City of Miami will head to the polls Tuesday. The 44-year-old Suarez was elected with 86% of the vote in 2017 and experts say he is heavily favored this time. Being mayor has been a family tradition. His 72-year-old father Xavier Suarez served four terms from 1985 to 1993. From speaking to sanitation workers in his neighborhood to overseeing campaign spending that even funded a billboard by I-95, Suarez said he is not taking...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

State Sen. Tina Polsky Continues Getting Threatening & Vulgar Messages Over Mask Confrontation With Florida Surgeon General

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – State Sen. Tina Polsky, who represents parts of northern Broward and southern Palm Beach, continues getting threatening and extremely vulgar messages. The controversy started when Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo refused to wear a mask during a meeting in Polsky’s office even after she informed him she’s battling cancer. Here’s part of a transcript from one of the latest voicemails she received: “We are sick of your [expletive] and we’re tired of it. We’re not going to put up with it anymore. You know what… I don’t give a [expletive] about your cancer… People have cancer every [expletive] day, alright?” The caller went on to tell Polsky to die from her cancer and also made an antisemitic reference. Polsky says Ladapo’s sentiments on masks are “a slap in the face” to everyone who has been struggling with mask-wearing during the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Voters To Decide If Biscayne Gardens Should Be A City

BISCAYNE GARDENS (CBSMiami) – On November 2, residents in unincorporated Biscayne Gardens will head to the polls to cast a ballot on whether the area should become its own city. Opponents of the measure worry about increased taxes, but supporters say they have been forgotten and this is the only way to get the services they are lacking. “You don’t see this in Aventura Lakes, you don’t see this in Miami Lakes, you’re not gonna see this in Cutler Bay or Palmetto Bay,” said Bernard WH Jennings, the chair of the Biscayne Gardens Incorporation Committee. Jennings added there’s a lack of many services...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava During Climate Summit:’We’re Often The Canary In The Coal Mine’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is at the forefront of fighting climate change. “We’re always at the cutting edge because we’re always at the most at risk,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. Part of the discussion Mayor Levine Cava is sharing with other leaders at COP26 this year is no longer what will happen with climate change, but what has been happening locally. “We actually have the most assets at risk of any place on the planet,” she said. She’s at the COP26 conference working with other world leaders to reduce emissions to zero by 2050. It’s...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Miami

Portions Of South Florida Under Flood Advisory Through 11AM

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a soggy start to Friday with heavy rain and some gusty winds. Portions of South Florida are under a Flood Advisory until 11 a.m. due to heavy rain and thunderstorms moving northeast from the Everglades into the metro areas of Broward and Northern Miami-Dade Counties. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen from the thunderstorms early this morning along with some minor flooding reports. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area with the ongoing thunderstorms in the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Miami Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Coral Gables, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Surfside and Miami Gardens. Drivers who encounter flooded roads are urged to turn around and not attempt to drive through them.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Best Places To Retire In Florida, According To WalletHub Survey

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Where do you go when you retire, Florida of course! The Sunshine state has great weather year all year round, unbeatable golf, and is extremely tax-friendly for retirees with no state income tax. Retired people live all over Florida and it ranks as the best state for Americans to spend their golden years. But where are the best cities to live in this retirement paradise? WalletHub compared more than 100 of the state’s largest cities across 29 key indicators of retiree-friendliness from cost of living to health care facilities per capita to number of attractions. The No. 1 city to retire in Florida was Sarasota. The three key dimensions analyzed by the data crunchers were quality of life, health and activities. Right behind Sarasota was Fort Myers at No. 2, Boca Raton came in third, Miami was No. 4 and Orlando was fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Tampa, Sebastian, Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach and Clearwater. Click here to see the entire list.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy