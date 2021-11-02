CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors look to U.S. inflation measures, eye bond gyrations as taper looms

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Investors are watching everything from bond volatility to inflation measures as they try to gauge how an expected unwind of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s easy money policies will reverberate throughout markets. Most market participants believe the Fed will announce the timing of the tapering of...

Reuters

Asia stocks relieved by payrolls, inflation test looms

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged up on Monday as risk assets basked in the glow of the upbeat October payrolls report, though caution was warranted ahead of a reading on U.S. inflation that could spook the rate horses. The congressional passage of a long-delayed U.S. $1 trillion...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Bitcoin and Ether Eye Fresh Records as Investors Look for Inflation Protection

Ether continued its record-setting rally on Monday, surpassing $4,700 for the first time as the cryptocurrency that runs on the Ethereum blockchain continued to both ride bitcoin’s coattails and attract retail and institutional interest amid inflation concerns. Ether recently traded at $4,730.57, according to CoinDesk, up 3.2% after hitting $4,737...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Fed’s Bullard says he sees two rate hikes in 2022

(Reuters) -St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday said he expects the Fed to raise interest rates twice in 2022 after it wraps up its bond-buying taper mid-year, though he said if needed the Fed could speed up that timeline to end the taper in the first quarter.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Euro zone investor morale rises on more upbeat outlook

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone rose in November for the first time since July as investors expected supply bottlenecks and higher prices to hold back the economy only temporarily, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index for the euro zone rose to 18.3 from 16.9 in...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Futures tick higher after Congress clears infrastructure bill; Tesla falls

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Monday as big industrial firms were supported by the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, while Tesla fell on Chief Executive Elon Musk’s plan to sell about a tenth of his stake. Caterpillar Inc, Boeing Co and 3M Co rose...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Scope for U.S. ‘taper tantrum’ sequel reignites capital debate

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Potentially destabilizing disruptions in U.S. Treasuries as the Federal Reserve pares bond buying have rekindled calls for it to change a capital rule which banks say discourages them from supporting the market. Bond market volatility increased in late October, fueling fears it may again seize up...
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

Six questions that could shape the future of the U.S. labor market

(Reuters) – More than a year and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic ruptured the U.S. job market in historic fashion, huge gaps in employment and the labor force remain despite unprecedented demand for workers and a record number of vacant jobs. Policymakers are struggling to understand just what is...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

China central bank to tread warily on easing amid stagflation risk – policy sources

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank will likely move cautiously on loosening monetary policy to bolster the economy, as slowing economic growth and soaring factory inflation fuel concerns over stagflation, policy sources and analysts said. Momentum is faltering in the world’s second-largest economy due to fresh curbs to control COVID-19...
BUSINESS
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022."
BUSINESS
Forbes

Post-Taper Inflation Readings And Earnings Wrap

As expected last week, the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced the beginning of tapering, reducing asset purchases. The markets took the news in stride since it was well signaled. The yield curve, which has accurately predicted most recessions when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury has fallen below the 2-year, initially steepened in reaction to the Fed move but ended almost where it began the week. Generally, a curve flattening reflects a greater chance of a policy error from the Fed. While the yield curve is not near signaling a recession, the difference in these yields is hovering around 1% after reaching 1.3% in early October.
BUSINESS
AFP

US economy adding jobs with gusto as Delta wave subsides

More Americans went back to work in October as Covid-19 cases receded, indicating the world's largest economy had overcome the obstacle posed by the Delta wave of the virus and giving President Joe Biden a much-needed boost. Despite October's gains, the report indicated there were still 4.2 million jobs missing from the economy compared to February 2020, before the world's largest Covid-19 outbreak began.
BUSINESS
federalreserve.gov

International Measures of Common Inflation

Eli Nir, Flora Haberkorn, and Danilo Cascaldi-Garcia1. A key challenge for monetary policymakers in achieving their inflation goals—particularly important at the current juncture—is to be able to distinguish between persistent inflationary changes and short-term idiosyncratic shocks. The most common approach for filtering out short-term price shocks from inflation is to focus on measures of "core" inflation, traditionally defined as the change in the consumer price index (CPI) excluding food and energy prices. However, this approach includes temporary shocks in other categories. For example, a temporary tax cut for a specific good, a short-term supply disruption, or a strike in a manufacturing industry would result in changes in core inflation that do not represent changes in underlying inflationary pressures. As such, core inflation is an imperfect measure of underlying inflation in that temporary shocks in sectors other than food and energy may be misunderstood as economy-wide shocks.
BUSINESS

