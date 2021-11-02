Investors look to U.S. inflation measures, eye bond gyrations as taper looms

As expected last week, the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced the beginning of tapering, reducing asset purchases. The markets took the news in stride since it was well signaled. The yield curve, which has accurately predicted most recessions when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury has fallen below the 2-year, initially steepened in reaction to the Fed move but ended almost where it began the week. Generally, a curve flattening reflects a greater chance of a policy error from the Fed. While the yield curve is not near signaling a recession, the difference in these yields is hovering around 1% after reaching 1.3% in early October.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO