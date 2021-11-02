Investors look to U.S. inflation measures, eye bond gyrations as taper looms

Eli Nir, Flora Haberkorn, and Danilo Cascaldi-Garcia1. A key challenge for monetary policymakers in achieving their inflation goals—particularly important at the current juncture—is to be able to distinguish between persistent inflationary changes and short-term idiosyncratic shocks. The most common approach for filtering out short-term price shocks from inflation is to focus on measures of "core" inflation, traditionally defined as the change in the consumer price index (CPI) excluding food and energy prices. However, this approach includes temporary shocks in other categories. For example, a temporary tax cut for a specific good, a short-term supply disruption, or a strike in a manufacturing industry would result in changes in core inflation that do not represent changes in underlying inflationary pressures. As such, core inflation is an imperfect measure of underlying inflation in that temporary shocks in sectors other than food and energy may be misunderstood as economy-wide shocks.
