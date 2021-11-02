CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran says ‘SNL’ appearance is “still on,” now that he’s out of quarantine

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Ed Sheeran will appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend after all. The singer’s ability to perform on this weekend’s show was unclear after he tested positive for COVID-19 on...

