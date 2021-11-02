CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Social media companies ‘make money from hate’, says Thierry Henry

By Dan Milmo in Lisbon
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7QmS_0ckGul0600
Former footballer Thierry Henry, speaking at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

Thierry Henry has accused social media companies of making money from hate and said he has no plans to end his boycott of the industry because platforms are “not really trying” to tackle online abuse.

The former Arsenal star and World Cup winner announced a social media boycott in March in protest at the platforms’ failure to tackle racist abuse, triggering a wave of similar moves that culminated in a weekend-long blackout by football and other sports in the UK on 30 April.

Speaking at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Henry said the business model of social media companies was a barrier to action. “When you find that they generate money through hate, it is very difficult when your medicine is your poison.” He added: “Being genuine and being nice doesn’t generate money.”

Henry, 44, currently an assistant coach for the Belgian national team, said previous attempts to talk to social media firms had met with silence before his boycott. “I tried to reach [out] at times. They didn’t want to talk, but when the boycott happened they wanted to talk to me. I was like: ‘I don’t know what we need to talk about now’.”

Henry said social media companies had not done enough since launching his boycott, which he said he would end once platforms started tackling racism and bullying properly. Speaking at a press conference after his Web Summit appearance, Henry said there had been no action. “They are not really trying to change anything about it.”

Asked if he would return to social media, he said: “I am OK without it. I sleep well.”

Henry also welcomed Monday’s report in the Times that online trolls could face a two-year jail sentence for posting content or sending messages that caused psychological harm. The criminal clauses would be included in the online safety bill, which Boris Johnson has promised to fast-track through parliament.

Asked if he would support two-year sentences, Henry said: “Yes I would. I think that’s a big and massive start.” He said people shouting abuse in the street would be arrested or told to stop by police, but online “it seems you can do whatever you want”.

Referring to the speed at which videos are removed from sites for breaching copyright, Henry added that social media companies would act if something had an “impact on their pockets”.

Speaking in support of Puma’s Game of Our Lives anti-online hate initiative, he also expressed scepticism that Instagram would deal with complaints by Wilfried Zaha, the Crystal Palace forward, over abuse he received after his team defeated Manchester City at the weekend. Zaha has been told by Instagram to report each instance of abuse after the game. Henry said: “You need to report it for each [abusive] message – if they do answer.”

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said: “No one should have to experience racist abuse anywhere, and we don’t want it on our platforms. We remove hateful content as soon as we find it and respond quickly to valid legal requests to help with police investigations.” It is also understood that Instagram has banned all the accounts that sent abuse to Zaha.

Nick Clegg, the vice-president of global affairs at Meta, used his Web Summit appearance to defend the business against renewed criticism from the whistleblower Frances Haugen, who spoke in Lisbon on Monday. Clegg denied Haugen’s claims that Facebook deliberately “spoonfeeds” hateful content to keep them on the platform. Clegg said advertisers, who account for most of Meta’s $86bn (£63bn) annual revenues, did not want their ads placed next to extreme content. “It misreads the commercial self-interest of Meta,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘If Hillary Clinton loses this election, it will be because of you and me’ – an exclusive extract from Huma Abedin’s memoir

If there was a single night I truly believed Hillary Clinton would become president, it was 28 July 2016, when she took to the floor in her white Ralph Lauren suit to formally accept the nomination. As a blizzard of confetti and a hundred thousand red, white and blue balloons descended from the cavernous ceiling, the song Stronger Together, written and recorded for that evening, echoed through the hall, competing with the deafening sounds of fifty thousand supporters clapping and cheering for the woman in white on stage. Once HRC accepted the nomination, she began tossing giant blue balloons emblazoned with white stars out to the audience; to Tim Kaine, her running mate; to Chelsea, who had spoken so eloquently to introduce her mother; to her husband, who had given his own moving tribute to her on the second night of the convention and now looked exuberant as he waded through the waist-high drift of balloons that rained down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Thierry Henry
Person
Nick Clegg
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Facebook whistleblower says social network makes hate ‘unquestionably worse’

Facebook has been accused of being “very good at dancing with data” and making hate “unquestionably worse” by a former employee turned whistleblower. Frances Haugen took questions from MPs and peers on Monday afternoon after releasing thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in the company’s civic integrity unit.
INTERNET
KTVU FOX 2

Australia wants social media companies to seek parental consent for kids

CANBERRA, Australia - Australia wants to make social media companies seek parental consent for users younger than 16 years old or face fines of 10 million Australian dollars ($7.5 million) under a draft law released Monday. The landmark legislation aims "to ensure that Australia's privacy laws remain fit for purpose...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Frances Haugen says Facebook is 'making hate worse'

Whistleblower Frances Haugen has told MPs Facebook is "unquestionably making hate worse", as they consider what new rules to impose on big social networks. Ms Haugen was talking to the Online Safety Bill committee in London. She said Facebook safety teams were under-resourced, and "Facebook has been unwilling to accept...
INTERNET
waer.org

Social Media Companies Face Scrutiny Over Effects on Young People

Social media companies are under increasing scrutiny from Congress in the wake of the Facebook whistleblower revelations about the company’s awareness of the harmful effect its platforms have on children. Syracuse University Professor Jennifer Stromer-Galley has been studying social media for over two decades. She said social interactions, which are...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Companies#Poison#Arsenal#Belgian#Times
coastalpoint.com

My love-hate-like-haha-sad relationship with social media

Similar to my personal connection to the Baltimore Orioles, I have a bit of a love-hate relationship with social media. On the one hand, I enjoy getting rapid bits of information and participating in discourse with people on issues of the day while landing on Twitter, but I also find myself gritting my teeth at the “hot takes” and personal attacks. And while I find Instagram interesting to scroll through, I often forget about it and neglect to check it for weeks and/or months at a time.
INTERNET
magnoliastatelive.com

15 ways we give social media companies personal data

15 ways we give social media companies personal data. In 2021, many internet users are savvier than ever about what they share or don’t share, but modern life almost requires engaging with social media in some way. How is personal data given to these sites, and how can that be utilized against users? To find the answer, Stacker compiled a list of 15 ways data is revealed to social media companies. This includes information from sites like the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Norton, as well as news reports from Buzzfeed and more. What these insights show is that everything done online—from what is clicked on to how long a page is looked at—is valuable to people who are selling that data.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
TheConversationCanada

As a global infrastructure giant, Facebook must uphold human rights

Facebook — its new corporate name is Meta — has always wanted to get to know you. Its public goal has ostensibly been to connect people. It’s been wildly successful in doing so by building out what can only be called everyday infrastructure around the world. There are 3.5 billion people worldwide using Facebook’s suite of products, which includes Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. As the infrastructure provider, Facebook knows a lot about who its users are, and what they do. Recently, the company has announced a US$10 billion investment in the “metaverse” — an immersive version of the internet that can...
INTERNET
chatsports.com

'Let's use this amazing technology for good': Thierry Henry joins forces with PUMA to front a new campaign to tackle online hate and protect social media users from 'faceless and cowardly' trolls

Thierry Henry has launched a new campaign to combat online hate, as the Arsenal and France legend steps up his crusade to protect users against 'faceless and cowardly' trolls. Henry has been a leading figure in protests against social media companies, who are accused of not doing enough to stem tide of hate, and those who use their platforms to target others with racism and abuse.
WORLD
AOL Corp

Facebook’s metaverse will still track your every move

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe. Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Meta's metaverse could track you more than you ever imagined. Facebook is now...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy