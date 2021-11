Aiki and Noze from Mnet’s popular survival dance show “Street Woman Fighter” will be the next guests on tvN’s “Amazing Saturday”!. In the preview, Noze, from the dance crew WAYB, shared that she had practiced for “Amazing Saturday” and shows off her skills at the missions. Even when Shin Dong Yup tries to convince her otherwise, she sticks to her guns. Aiki, from the dance crew HOOK, shows her broad leadership skills as she gives Noze free rein and catches at the key point of the songs.

