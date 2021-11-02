CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World War Z Switch launch trailer

By Brian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld War Z is out on Switch today, and Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive are celebrating with a new trailer. For those that haven’t been keeping up with our previous coverage, check out the following overview containing additional...

Time Management Game Collection launches on Nintendo Switch

Time Management Game Collection combines six distinct time management games onto a single physical cartridge for the Nintendo Switch console. GS2 Games, a licensed PlayStation and Nintendo Switch worldwide publisher, announced today the release of the second volume in the puzzle game series in collaboration with Funbox Media Limited. Each...
Chasing Static release window moved to Q1 2022 on Switch, new trailer

Chasing Static has been moved back on consoles, and will no longer be making its previously-announced Q3 2021 release window. We’ll now be seeing it on Switch in Q1 2022. Chasing Static technically hasn’t been delayed, as it just debuted on PC this week. However, it’ll be a bit longer until Ratalakia Games and Headware Games are ready to go with the Switch version.
KungFu Kickball heading to Switch in December, new trailer

Publisher Blowfish Studios and developer WhaleFood Games have set a release date for KungFu Kickball, a team-based sports platform fighter. Switch owners will be able to pick up the title starting on December 2. KungFu Kickball was first announced for Switch in August 2019. At the time, it was planned...
Hello Engineer - Stadia Launch Trailer

Hello Engineer, the multiplayer construction game set in the Hello Neighbor universe, is available now on Stadia. Scavenge, craft, and overcome challenges in the sandbox world of the mysterious Golden Apple Amusement Park. The game features a story mode with 20+ levels set in three stylistically distinct park areas, a sandbox mode, a PVP mode, and more.
A Quiet Place Game is in the works by the World War Z publisher

A video game based on the A Quiet Place movies is officially in the works. Earlier today, Saber Interactive, announced its A Quiet Place, "a new single-player, story-driven horror adventure game" based on the Paramount films horror movies. In those films, humanity is under threat from monsters with excellent hearing, capable of picking out the faintest noise from their prey. The first film was an excruciatingly tense thriller, and was followed up by a sequel in 2021.
V Rising - A Gothic World Trailer

Take a look at the gothic world of V Rising in the latest gameplay trailer for this vampire-tastic multiplayer survival game. It's in development for PC now from Stunlock Studios.
Triangle Strategy Switch RPG's Trailer Highlights Mechanics, Story

Nintendo unveiled a new trailer for Square Enix's new tactical role-playing game Triangle Strategy (previously known under the tentative name "Project Triangle Strategy") on Tuesday. The trailer highlights the game's mechanics, characters, and story. The game will ship for the Switch on March 4. Nintendo describes the game:. Command a...
World War Z: Aftermath Update 1.29 Patch Notes

Update 1.29 has arrived for World War Z: Aftermath, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The last update was filled with reworks, and perk buffs to the new Vanguard class, making it more important in later matches. Other changes were made like improved image sharpness and a new Australian server, improving the game’s experience and quality for players who didn’t have a closer sever to connect to. This patch brings its share of fixes, balances, PC-specific quality of life updates, and a small content addition for the upcoming holiday. Here’s everything new with World War Z: Aftermath update 1.29.
Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey - Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer

The survival adventure game, Ashwalkers, is heading to Nintendo Switch in Q1 2022. Years after a geological disaster, a group of survivors called "The Squad" set out into a ravaged world. They need to find a safe haven for their people, but to reach it they must cross a post-apocalyptic wasteland full of complex moral dilemmas. Players must manage the party's food and equipment and find their way through a dynamic narrative with multiple possible endings.
World War Z: Aftermath and Fire Commander coming to Stadia

World War Z: Aftermath and Fire Commander will be coming to Stadia. World War Z: Aftermath is an upgraded version of co-op shooter World War Z coming this winter. Fire Commander is an isometric RTS about fighting fires and managing a fire station coming sometime in 2022. Google announced two...
Super Robot Wars 30 Final Trailer Revealed

The Final trailer of Super Robot Wars 30 has been revealed in the latest stream event by Bandai Namco. In the stream, the producers and developers were interviewed on what to expect in the game. According to them, we will be getting more missions and stage events in the game that will challenge players into finding new ways of achieving victory. Another thing that was discussed was the list of DLC characters that was recently announced previously.
World War Z developer says Switch doesn’t need more powerful hardware, studios can port without it

Nintendo Switch ports of existing games are an inevitability. While the Wii U missed out on a handful of popular ports, studios are rushing to bring over as many games as possible on Nintendo’s selling-like-hotcakes portable/console hybrid. And naturally, some developers are going to feel more strongly about the process than others. Speaking to Nintendo Everything, Saber Interactive lead Dmitry Grigorenko notes that not only does Nintendo not require a new iteration of hardware, like a 4K Switch Pro, but there is “no such thing as an impossible port.”
Roki - Official Launch Trailer

Roki is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series. The adventure game, inspired by Scandinavian folklore, encourages players to confront monsters and explore beautiful snowy locations as they uncover a touching story. In Röki, you'll join Tove, who must venture through a mysterious world and encounter strange mythical creatures to save her family. Roki is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with both versions supporting 4K 60 FPS. The game is also available on PC and Nintendo Switch.
Shadow Corridor - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Watch the creepy trailer for the survival horror game set in traditional Japanese locales, Shadow Corridor. Keep your wits sharp and your courage strong in Shadow Corridor, available now on Nintendo Switch.
Mario Party Superstars launch trailer

Mario Party Superstars arrives on Switch today, and to celebrate, Nintendo has shared a new trailer for the game’s launch. Check it out below. Here’s an overview for Mario Party Superstars from its official Switch eShop page:. A Superstar collection of classic Nintendo 64™ boards. Calling all superstars! The Mario...
