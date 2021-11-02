World War Z Switch launch trailer

Update 1.29 has arrived for World War Z: Aftermath, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The last update was filled with reworks, and perk buffs to the new Vanguard class, making it more important in later matches. Other changes were made like improved image sharpness and a new Australian server, improving the game’s experience and quality for players who didn’t have a closer sever to connect to. This patch brings its share of fixes, balances, PC-specific quality of life updates, and a small content addition for the upcoming holiday. Here’s everything new with World War Z: Aftermath update 1.29.

