Presidential Election

Watch live: Biden holds a press conference from the U.N. climate summit

By WHQR
whqr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is speaking to reporters from the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. Watch...

www.whqr.org

AOL Corp

Greta Thunberg and her allies lambaste U.N. Climate Change Conference from just outside

GLASGOW, Scotland — The security perimeter around the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, known as COP26, is ironclad. It’s surrounded by metal gates, with each point of entry guarded by armed police in yellow vests, and registered attendees must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken that day and a government-issued ID card, in addition to their credentials to share space with dignitaries and world leaders. On Sunday, the discovery of an unaccompanied bag led to an hourlong lockdown in which no one could enter.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

COP26: What to expect at the upcoming U.N. climate summit

President Biden will attend the United Nations' climate change conference, known as COP26, beginning October 31. Leaders from 196 countries will engage in climate talks aimed at bolstering pledges made under the Paris Agreement in 2015. CBS News climate and energy reporter Cara Korte joins CBSN's Lana Zak with everything to know about the upcoming summit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N
Shore News Network

Explainer-Sticking points at the U.N. climate conference

LONDON (Reuters) – Representatives from nearly 200 countries will meet in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31-Nov. 12 for climate talks to strengthen action to tackle global warming under the 2015 Paris Agreement. Against the backdrop of extreme weather events around the world and a United Nations’ climate report that said...
ENVIRONMENT
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

As Biden exits U.N. climate summit, pleas for bold action by world leaders go unheeded

GLASGOW, Scotland — With no global consensus reached on how to quickly curb rising temperatures, President Joe Biden sought other avenues of progress on his last day at the United Nations climate summit, forging narrower agreements to cut methane emissions and save the world’s forests. The patchwork of announcements generated...
POLITICS
etftrends.com

The State of U.S. Policy Heading Into the U.N. Climate Summit

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, coined COP26, begins Sunday, October 31st and runs until November 12th in Glasgow, Scotland. The summit was originally meant to take place last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays. The global climate summit meets every five years and was enacted after the...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Biden: China made 'a big mistake' by 'not showing up' at U.N. Climate Change Conference

GLASGOW, Scotland — President Biden criticized China on Tuesday evening, saying at the U.N. Climate Change Conference that “it’s been a big mistake, quite frankly, for China ... not showing up” at the event, also known as COP26. Responding to a reporter’s question at a press conference in Glasgow, Biden...
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Scotland
KOIN 6 News

Gov. Brown to attend U.N. climate conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Governor Kate Brown announced she is traveling to Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, joining other U.S. governors to discuss ways to address the changing climate. “I have been Governor since 2015, and it was about that time that Oregon took a front row seat […]
PORTLAND, OR
yaktrinews.com

Gov. Inslee to attend U.N. climate summit in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scotland — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will travel to Glasgow this week to attend the United Nations climate summit. A release from the governor’s office said Inslee will lead a coalition of governors and mayors in discussions to secure commitments to make tangible progress to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
POLITICS
ourcommunitynow.com

U.N. climate conference should spur Washington

Climate change is a global crisis. But the existentially necessary mitigation efforts need to happen on a national basis. So while the outcome of the ongoing U.N. climate change summit is crucial, what happens in Glasgow won't matter much if it isn't met with action in Washington and other world capitals.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Times

Climate hypocrisy? Biden takes heat for carbon footprint at U.N. summit

President Biden is burning a lot of fossil fuels in the name of fighting climate change. The president was accused of hypocrisy for his 85-vehicle motorcade last weekend at the Group of 20 summit in Rome, followed by his 21-car convoy from Edinburgh to Glasgow, Scotland, for the U.N. Conference of the Parties, or COP26, climate confab. The BBC headline Tuesday declared: “COP26: Onlookers transfixed by Biden’s 21-strong motorcade,” while Fox News dubbed the conference a “gas-guzzling get-together.”
ENVIRONMENT
The New Yorker

Running Out of Time at the U.N. Climate Conference

For those inclined to see them, there were plenty of bad omens last week as the latest round of international climate negotiations—COP26—got under way in Glasgow. A storm that lashed England with eighty-mile-per-hour winds disrupted train service from London to Scotland, leaving many delegates scrambling to find a way to get to the meeting. Just as the conclave began, Glasgow’s garbage workers went on strike, and rubbish piled up in the streets. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his opening speech, compared the world’s situation to that of James Bond, who often finds himself “strapped to a doomsday device, desperately trying to work out which colored wire to pull to turn it off, while a red digital clock ticks down remorselessly to a detonation that will end human life as we know it.” As one commentator pointed out, in his latest movie—spoiler alert!—Bond ends up dead.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
Anchorage Daily News

Telling Alaska’s story at the U.N. climate summit

COP26 — the 26th iteration of the United Nations’ annual climate conference — is currently underway in Glasgow, Scotland. This weekend, I’m attending as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation. I’m participating as an Alaskan, the senior senator for a warming state, and one of only a few Republicans. I’m...
ALASKA STATE
townandcountrymag.com

Prince Charles Tells President Joe Biden That The Queen Was "Very Disappointed Not to Come" to COP26

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is well underway in Glasgow, and it's no surprise that Prince Charles has been particularly active in engaging with the delegates. A longtime environmental activist, Charles gave a speech at the summit yesterday saying that climate change and biodiversity loss, "pose an even greater existential threat," than the pandemic, "to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

