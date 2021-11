I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The identity of the man who allegedly punch an American Airlines flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose has been formerly charged. Brian Hsu, a 20-year-old Irvine, California man, was charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the Department of Justice.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO