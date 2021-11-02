CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bulldozers at the gate

By CATHERINE BOUDREAU, LORRAINE WOELLERT
POLITICO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBULLDOZERS AT THE GATES — Here’s a novel idea: Let’s save the forests. As the U.N. Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, gets underway, the first big promise is about deforestation. More than 100 countries, including Brazil, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, have pledged to halt and even reverse...

www.politico.com

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. The "two COPs" may well collide during a formal "stocktake" on Monday of the first week, in which countries and negotiating blocs will air their views and grievances. 
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Australia vows to sell coal 'for decades'

Australia said Monday it will sell coal for "decades into the future" after spurning a pact to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to halt catastrophic climate change. Major mining groups such as BHP say they are exiting the most polluting fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Carney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Moody#U N#Indigenous
Mic

The U.S. is getting out of the oil business overseas

The United States is abandoning new fossil fuel projects — at least overseas. On Thursday, 20 nations including the U.S., United Kingdom, and Canada announced a commitment to end all public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of 2022. That pledge calls for the money that would have gone to extracting oil and other fossil fuels to instead be spent on clean energy expansion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Ashley Lashley, a 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow, thought about how to communicate […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
Country
Brazil
Country
China
WREG

Clean up your mess, youth tells leaders at climate talk

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks. Or better yet, let us do it ourselves, many say. “It’s our future. Our future is being negotiated, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
POLITICO

Green finance promises but no enforcement

Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
ENVIRONMENT
POLITICO

The planet formerly known as Earth

Send tips and thoughts to rheath@politico.com. Follow Ryan on Twitter. Watch out Facebook/Meta: The blue giant has entered joke territory — it’s the most punchline at Web Summit. Asked why she wasn’t on Instagram, a droll Amy Poehler answered: “I was waiting for it to change its name.” Nick Clegg, the Facebook chief lobbyist who ditched an in-person appearance, was introduced as appearing “virtually, but not from the metaverse.”
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Climate hotshots in hot seat over private jets and other habits expanding carbon footprint at COP26

An estimated 400 private jets, according to U.K. media, flew into Scotland this week for the U.N.'s high-profile climate-change summit, hustling in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Biden, among other business-sector, nonprofit and government dignitaries charged with setting ambitious policies to keep a global-warming crisis from worsening.
WORLD
POLITICO

The Biden pivot at COP

With help from Kelsey Tamborrino and Catherine Morehouse. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
POLITICO

Why Facebook Is More Worried About Europe Than the U.S.

Mark Scott is chief technology correspondent for POLITICO EU. Facebook has not had a good month in America, with dozens of media outlets publishing reams of damning internal documents, and growing calls for the social media giant to be broken up. But tech insiders who want a preview of the...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy