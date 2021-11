When I first went to college, I didn't know what a first-generation student was or that I was one. However, when I was completing my Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application and my mom had no idea how financial aid worked, I realized that college was going to be something that I’d have to figure out on my own. As the oldest of four children in a single-parent household, I knew that paying for college was also something I’d have to figure out on my own. It was difficult.

