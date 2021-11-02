CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins Celebrate Willa Gray With Sweet Tributes

By Ariel King
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins ' oldest daughter, Willa Gray , just turned six, and the young one's parents took to Instagram to share heartfelt tributes celebrating her. Both Rhett and Akins honored their oldest daughter and spoke of how the little girl has always been the best big sister.

Rhett and Akins are currently expecting their fourth daughter any day now, with Akins nine months pregnant and due in November. With Willa Gray about the become a big sister once again, her parents made sure to make her feel extra special on her birthday.

"Your kindness is one of the sweetest gifts to this world and the last 6 years the world has been a better place by having YOU in it," Akins wrote to Willa Gray.

Rhett also shared his love for Willa Gray on his own Instagram account, posting a photo of her candy-filled birthday celebration. Dressed as an angel with balloons and fairy lights framing her, Will Gray's Halloween-themed birthday celebrations appear to have been a blast, if the six-year-old's smile is any indication.

"I love you more than life," Rhett wrote to Willa Gray. "You are the best big sister any sister could ask for. You make me a better person just by smiling. Your smile could light up any room. I love getting to be your daddy. Happy birthday sweet baby."

Rhett has been busy with Willa Gray in the studio as his oldest has begun taking after her father in wanting to become a musician. The pair wrote Willa Gray's first song , aptly titled "Willa Gray's First Song," the track finds the little one singing "You don't have to do nothing for yourself" and promising her friends they can sleep over and stay the night.

Willa Gray's parents recently celebrated nine years of marriage , the two taking to Instagram once again to share tributes to their relationship. Rhett also sat down to join Lauren Akins in an episode of her weekly podcast, Live in Love With Lauren Akins , where the couple talked about all their years of marriage, and how they balance their family with Rhett's busy career as a country singer.

With Akins due any moment, the couple have also been sharing their debates over what they want to name their fourth daughter. Georgia appears to be a top-contender, however, fans will have to wait for the official birth announcement to know for sure what their newest addition's name will be. An earlier update on Akins' pregnancy saw Rhett revealing that the family is anxious to meet their new daughter, and that they're ready for her to be born.

While Rhett and Akins have been busy expanding their family and celebrating Willa Gray, Rhett's father had also been inducted into the Nashville songwriters Hall of Fame. The artistic talent within the family clearly runs through three generations, with Willa Gray having some big footsteps to fill. However, with her first song already under her belt, Willa Gray is sure to succeed.

