Michigan State

This Is The Most Popular Sitcom Michiganders Watch

By Hannah DeRuyter
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

As Americans, we love our "fictional TV families." So much so that when we binge-watch a series, we get genuinely sad when it comes to an end.

A report from CenturyLink showcased what TV sitcoms are the most popular in each state. In addition, the report stated that 2020 data from Nielsen showed a "substantial increase in time Americans spent watching their favorite family TV shows, from a jump of 35% for Full House to a huge spike of 392% for Family Matters .

To find which TV sitcoms were the most popular in each state, CenturyLink used data from ScreenRant , Moms.com , and YardBarker to create a list of the 30 most popular TV family sitcoms. They then plugged the 12 most popular shows into Google Trends to see the most searched sitcom over 12 months.

On top of looking at Google Trends, 1,000 Americans were surveyed on Pollfish to learn "which TV families Americans wish they were a part of."

So, what is Michigan's favorite TV sitcom?

The Simpsons .

The Simpsons was the most popular family sitcom across the U.S.

It was the most popular sitcom in 14 other states including, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

Click here to view the report.

