'Outer Banks' Stars Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Have Split

It's over for Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline .

After rumors started swirling about the state of their relationship, a source close to the Outer Banks co-stars has confirmed Stokes and Cline have split up . The former couple was together for almost two years.

"Madelyn and Chase are no longer together ,” a source told People after fans began speculating the pair were no longer together based on their social media posts. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.”

“They are definitely broken up," another source confirmed to the outlet.

Stokes and Cline first met while filming season one of their mega-popular Netflix show Outer Banks . The show premiered in April 2020, as the pandemic was just beginning. Fans began theorizing Stokes and Cline were together after it was revealed they were in quarantine together.

It’s really cool. Love is tight,” Cline previously told Entertainment Tonight about falling for her co-star. “It’s cool to share this experience with your favorite people and also your favorite person…I feel very happy.”

“The show coming out was already a pretty big life change, and we were also just starting the whole quarantine process, and that’s a huge life change, and going through a global pandemic,” Cline continued, explaining why they tried to keep their romance under wraps. “I think we were just wanting to kind of give it some time and enjoy it while it’s new and fresh and just kind of keep that to ourselves.”

"It's been a lot of fun to drive together to work, come home and throw ideas off of each other about different scenes, collaborating, watching her get excited about her work and be her cheerleader," Stokes once told People of their on-screen and off-screen love.

"The beautiful thing for us is that our relationship was established as friends and coworkers prior to what we have now. The biggest difference now is I get to be even more proud of her as my partner when I watch her work," he continued. "Especially this year, not just her, but everybody in the show has increased their performances and worked super hard on everything that we're doing right now. I'm in the background, kind of like a stage mom, watching her absolutely crush it and going, 'That was awesome!'"

Neither Stokes nor Cline has commented on their breakup publicly at this time.