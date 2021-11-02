Heat vs. Mavericks: Preview, Predictions and Betting Picks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics got their best win of the season on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. The team is now monitoring Jaylen Brown, who left Boston’s win over the Miami Heat with hamstring tightness. Brown tweaked his hamstring near the end of the third quarter, and did not play the final 12 minutes of Boston’s 95-78 victory in Miami. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not have much of an update following the game, but he did say that the team will be cautious with Brown, who has a history of hamstring injuries. “He has...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO