Update: Leaders at COP26 Climate Conference Pledge to Cut Methane and Save Forests

By Jake Spring
Insurance Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW – Leaders at the COP26 global climate conference pledged on Tuesday to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and cut emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane to help slow climate change. On the second day of the two-week summit in Glasgow, Scotland, wealthy nations took...

The Independent

Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever – it should be a source of great shame to everyone

It is a source of great shame that Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever, with thousands who intended to travel from poorer countries excluded. A hostile environment from the Home Office to those travelling from countries in the global south (especially those from Africa), high costs of accommodation and a failure to deliver on a pledge to offer Covid vaccines to all delegates has excluded many of those who face the worst of the climate crisis every day.Having broken the promise of offering Covid vaccines to all delegates, it is unsurprising to then see that rich...
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
Insurance Journal

Where U.S. Insurers Are in Integrating Environmental, Social, Governance Issues

U.S. insurers are increasingly listening to demands from stakeholders that they use social, environmental and governance factors in their decision-making. According to an AM Best survey, 6 in 10 companies are aware of greater demand from stakeholders to consider ESG factors as they make decisions. While the U.S. is still behind Europe in terms of ESG integration, AM Best said the results are still noteworthy, and that U.S. carriers should consider how to most effectively put ESG factors into practice.
The Independent

A look at the state of play at the climate talks in Glasgow

As this year's U.N. climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Boosted by a few high-profile announcements at the start of the meeting, delegates are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming.Laurent Fabius the former French foreign minister who helped forge the Paris climate accord, said the general atmosphere had improved since the talks began Oct. 31 and "most negotiators want an agreement.” But negotiators were still struggling late Saturday to put together a series of draft decisions for government ministers to finalize during the...
The Independent

Cop26: Nearly 100 countries commit to ‘game-changing’ pledge to cut back planet-heating methane

Close to 100 countries have committed to cutting back on the potent greenhouse gas methane at the Cop26 climate summit.The nations have agreed to slash methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, when compared to levels in 2020.Brazil is among new signatories to the Global Methane Pledge, a deal spearheaded by the US and the European Union.But several of the top-five methane emitters, including China, Russia and India, have not yet signed the pledge.Formally announcing the agreement at an event at the summit today, president Joe Biden described it as a “game-changing commitment” in the fight against the...
theenergymix.com

100 Countries to Cut Climate-Busting Methane 30% in Landmark Global Pledge

More than 100 countries representing more than 70% of the global economy agreed to cut their emissions of climate-busting methane 30% by 2030, in a much-anticipated announcement on the second day of the United Nations climate change conference, COP 26, in Glasgow Scotland. The agreement was greeted as a potential...
