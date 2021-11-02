CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man star confirms their return for No Way Home

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home's confirmed cast list continues to grow, as another star of the first two Marvel Spidey movies has revealed that he will be back for the rapidly approaching third outing. Jorge Lendeborg Jr has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he has reprised his role as...

ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Zendaya Says Everyone Is in Danger After Peter Parker's Identity Reveal

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters at the end of the year, and Marvel fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to find out if all of the casting rumors are true. In addition to some potential surprises, the new movie will see the return of many MCU fan-favorites. However, it sounds like no one is safe now that the world knows Spider-Man's identity, which was revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. In fact, Zendaya (MJ) recently spoke with Empire (via The Direct) about Peter Parker's loved ones being in danger.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Teases Scene with Mysterious Character

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland teases filming a scene with a mysterious character. There are less than two months left before Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theaters and fans are already excited to see Tom Holland's third solo outing as our friendly neighbor as it is expected to venture into the multiverse and features villains from the past Spider-Man films. There is also the speculations that former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might make an appearance in the film, which still hasn't been confirmed.
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

See Tom Holland’s New Spider-Man: No Way Home Costume

Tom Holland has a new suit for Spider-Man: No Way Home which has been recently revealed. We have known that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be revealing a new costume. Every time we see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, he’ll be getting one or two suits throughout the movie. Spider-Man: No Way...
MOVIES
IGN

Spider-Man: No Way Home Crossover Gets Even Bigger

Empire Magazine may have subtly revealed two more villains joining the already stacked roster of Spider-Man: No Way Home. On a special cover of the magazine, there's a pretty blatant reference to Spider-Man 3's Sandman. And the magazine article confirms The Amazing Spider-Man's Lizard making a return to the big screen.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Jokes That Doc Ock Moment Was "Method Acting"

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters in December, and there's been a whole lot of casting rumors about people who were featured in past Spider-Man movies. Currently, the only confirmation is the return Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man 2. The actor has been featured in trailers, and a lot of new images of his return have been surfacing online. One photo shows Doc Ock taking hold of Spider-Man, which got a great reaction from Tom Holland online.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Benedict Cumberbatch on Doctor Strange Filling Tony Stark's Mentor Role

Spider-Man: No Way Home is less than two months away from debuting in theaters, and there's undeniably a lot of excitement about how it will bring its wide array of Marvel Comics elements together. Among them is the dynamic between Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), which has already been teased to some extent in the saga's first trailer. Strange will mark the latest mentor of sorts that Peter has had in his MCU tenure — something that Cumberbatch recently acknowledged in an interview with Empire.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Fans Predict Second ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer to Release Imminently

Every Marvel fan has been on the edge of their seat for months, waiting for news regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home, the most anticipated Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame. Now, it seems that fans are predicting that the second groundbreaking trailer for No Way Home could debut sometime today. Marvel...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Tom Holland Speaks About the “Coolest Scene” In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland Speaks About the “Coolest Scene” In Spider-Man: No Way Home. In just under two months, Spider-Man: No Way Home will take Peter Parker into some multiversal territory. While there’s still no confirmation that there are multiple Spider-Men on the way, Tom Holland is sharing his excitement about the film. During an interview with Empire, Holland spoke about “one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot.” He noted that Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau are also in the scene as Aunt May and Happy Hogan, respectively. However, Holland noted that there’s a fourth character in the scene whom he wasn’t allowed to identify.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Trolls Mark Ruffalo Over Revealing Spoilers

Of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo share a reputation for being loose-lipped regarding spoilers for upcoming Marvel Studios projects. In a new interview discussing his third headlining gig as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home -- possibly his final outing in the MCU -- Holland cast aspersions on Ruffalo to deflect from a question about the future of the Spider-Verse in live-action Spider-Man movies. Empire Magazine posed the question to Holland. The Spider-Man star responded by saying, "I don't know. I'm always in the dark. If they are, no-one's told me. Where's Mark 'I'll Tell You Everything' Ruffalo when you need him, eh?"
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Octopus Is Ready to Attack in New Spider-Man: No Way Home Photos

Doctor Octopus is looking ready to attack in some new Spider-Man: No Way Home photos. Empire Magazine has a giant feature today on the upcoming Marvel Studios movie and Alfred Molina's character is front and center. In the newest shot, you get a much cleaner look at Doc Ock than the one presented in the No Way Home trailer. Molina looks a bit more his age in these shots when compared to the de-aging technology that was on display in the teaser. But, the costume looks strikingly similar to the one from Spider-Man 2. However, there is a little bit of a change with his arms as the tentacles seem to have some red elements in their mechanical links. (It could just be a trick of the light, but only time will tell!) At any rate, the Sinister Six (or whatever they're going to be called in this project) have Spider-Man in quite a bind. Other images circulating on social media have Dr. Octavious using some of his old tricks on Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Fans of the Raimi trilogy's blocking and scene composition have some Easter Eggs to look for throughout this movie.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man boss responds to Tom Hardy rumours about No Way Home

Venom: Let There Be Carnage spoilers follow. One of the biggest questions on Marvel fans' lips at the moment (well, one of many) is whether Venom will finally cross over into the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While there are rumours of multiple big names popping up in the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Kevin Feige Addresses Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige addresses Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors. There have been a lot of speculations about the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home as it is expected to venture into the multiverse and feature characters from the past Spider-Man films. We know that Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and Electro are confirmed to be making appearances, but there are rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might also show up as the former Spider-Men.
MOVIES

