Spider-Man star confirms their return for No Way Home

Doctor Octopus is looking ready to attack in some new Spider-Man: No Way Home photos. Empire Magazine has a giant feature today on the upcoming Marvel Studios movie and Alfred Molina's character is front and center. In the newest shot, you get a much cleaner look at Doc Ock than the one presented in the No Way Home trailer. Molina looks a bit more his age in these shots when compared to the de-aging technology that was on display in the teaser. But, the costume looks strikingly similar to the one from Spider-Man 2. However, there is a little bit of a change with his arms as the tentacles seem to have some red elements in their mechanical links. (It could just be a trick of the light, but only time will tell!) At any rate, the Sinister Six (or whatever they're going to be called in this project) have Spider-Man in quite a bind. Other images circulating on social media have Dr. Octavious using some of his old tricks on Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Fans of the Raimi trilogy's blocking and scene composition have some Easter Eggs to look for throughout this movie.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO