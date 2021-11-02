WTW’s Smith to Lead Chaucer’s Marine Specialty Division; NFP Names Beauchamp VP Commercial Lines; Insurtech BOXX Hires Steptoe as Global Chief Product Officer

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 3, 2021: Tapestry has appointed Anne Gates to its board of directors as chairwoman. She was first elected to the board in 2017. With her new role, she become the second Black woman to hold a board chair position at a Fortune 500 company, after Mellody Hobson, who was appointed as the chairwoman of Starbucks in 2020. Gates also serves as a board director of the newly established Tapestry Foundation, with...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO