Superstitions surrounding our black-furred feline friends date back to the Middle Ages folklore in Europe, according to Ethos Vet. There were tales of a man and son who, clearly terrible people, decided to throw rocks at a black cat. Obviously not happy and injured, the cat ran into a woman's house. The next day the woman was seen bruised and limping just as the cat was. The woman had already been thought to be a witch and at this point, people thought that the woman was the cat in disguise. This began the centuries-long tellings of the relationships between witches and cats. Even into modern times with movies like Hocus Pocus where a boy was cursed to be a black cat, or Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO