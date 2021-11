If you head out to your local grocery store right now, you’ll probably see it everywhere. Jugs of it are lined up alongside pumpkins, Halloween candy, and freshly picked apples. Some say pumpkin spice is the taste of Fall, but others – myself included – prefer this golden-brown drink that, whether it’s served cold or hot, puts you in the mood to put on a flannel and enjoy the crisp, cool air blowing outside.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO