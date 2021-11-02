Deal in Teen Accidental Shooting Case

TAMPA -- A Hillsborough teenager who shot his friend to death while playing with a gun will get pre-trial intervention and no jail time.

Ramsey Bevan, now 17, will have to perform community service and meet several other conditions, including no weapons. Bevan will work with the family of the victim, 15-year-old Bradley Hulett, to promote gun safety. The program is for three years. But if Bevan completes all conditions, he may apply for release in 18 months.

Bevan and Hulett were visiting the home of a friend, who was also the son of a Tampa police officer, in December 2019. According to a statement from a witness, the officer's gun was discovered in a bathroom and brought out to "scare" Hulett. The witness stated that Bevan said "what if it's loaded?" At that moment, the gun discharged and sent a bullet into Hulett's skull.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says he offered Bevan the deal because the Sig Sauer pistol involved in the shooting.has a defect that causes it to fire without pulling the trigger.

"We never wanted to see Ramsey spend a lengthy amount of time in jail. All we wanted from the beginning was for all who were involved to take responsibility for the death of our son. A few apologies would have gone a long way," Bradley's mother Meagan Hulett said in a news conference.

Photo: Canva