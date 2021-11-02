President Biden Announces Methane Reduction, Conservation Plans

Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden 's administration announced the United States' intention to join the global effort to reduce deforestation and new regulations to reduce greenhouse gas methane during the United National Climate Change Conference in Glasgow , Scotland on Tuesday (November 2).

ABC News reports President Biden outlined the United States' four-part plan, which includes incentivizing restoration and conversation; encouraging private sector investment; increasing data collection and accountability; and meeting its $9 billion funding goal through 2030 if approved by the U.S. Congress.

“Preserving forests and other ecosystems can and should play an important role in meeting our ambitious climate goals as part of the net-zero emissions strategy we all have,” Biden said during the conference.

President Biden detailed the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan, which intends to cease methane emissions for new and existing oil and gas infrastructure in an effort to reduce a main source of pollution from fossil fuel companies, expanding on policies and standards set by former President Barack Obama 's administration that were previously repealed by former President Donald Trump during the conference.

The Environemntal Protection Agency will now require states to develop methane reduction plans for oil and gas industries in an effort to reduce emissions by 75% in adherence with the new policy.

The policy will also include new regulations on large transmission lines and at-home pipes in an effort to reduce the risk of methane leaks, as well as designating the Department of the Interior with the responsibility of shuttering abandoned oil and glass wells.

President Biden referred to his proposed $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill -- which is still pending approval in Congress -- while delivering his speech at COP26 on Tuesday.

“My ‘Build Back Better’ framework will make historic investments in clean energy,” Biden said. “[It’s] the most significant investment to deal with the climate crisis that any advanced nation has made ever.”