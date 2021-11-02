CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetBlue expands transatlantic offerings with new codeshare agreement with Icelandair

By Ben Miller
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue Airways said it's adding to its transatlantic offerings by adding codeshare flights with Iceland-based airline Icelandair. The New York City-based carrier (Nasdaq: JBLU) said JetBlue travelers can book codeshare flights on Icelandair to the following European destinations: Amsterdam, Netherlands; Copenhagen, Denmark; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Helsinki, Finland; Manchester, United Kingdom; Oslo,...

