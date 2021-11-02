Watch: 'Special visitor’ photobombs traffic-cam in Brazil

A colorful parrot became curious about a traffic camera in Brazil on Friday and an Internet star was born.

The accompanying footage, captured in Curitiba in the state of Paraná, shows the parrot repeatedly peering into the lens of a CCTV camera as it monitored traffic conditions.

The parrot, standing atop but peering upside-down into the camera, appeared to have been playing peekaboo.

The species was identified as a turquoise- or blue-fronted parrot.

The footage was captured by the traffic management company, Arteris Planalto Sul.

Although the “special visitor” was “just looking,” as the company stated via Twitter, the footage has been widely shared because of its goofy nature.

–Image courtesy of Arteris Planalto Sul