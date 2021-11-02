CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: 'Special visitor’ photobombs traffic-cam in Brazil

By Pete Thomas
 5 days ago
A colorful parrot became curious about a traffic camera in Brazil on Friday and an Internet star was born.

The accompanying footage, captured in Curitiba in the state of Paraná, shows the parrot repeatedly peering into the lens of a CCTV camera as it monitored traffic conditions.

The parrot, standing atop but peering upside-down into the camera, appeared to have been playing peekaboo.

The species was identified as a turquoise- or blue-fronted parrot.

The footage was captured by the traffic management company, Arteris Planalto Sul.

Although the “special visitor” was “just looking,” as the company stated via Twitter, the footage has been widely shared because of its goofy nature.

–Image courtesy of Arteris Planalto Sul

ABC30 Fresno

Curious parrot makes surprise appearance on Brazil traffic camera

CURITIBA, Brazil -- It looked like your average traffic camera shot from Brazil until a certain feathered friend stopped by to say hi. The video shows the bird, identified as a turquoise-fronted Amazon, peeking into the camera along a road in the city of Curitiba. It even changed positions to...
ANIMALS
BBC

Brazil: Amazon parrot plays peekaboo with CCTV traffic camera

A CCTV camera in Brazil was catching a bird's eye view of the traffic, when a parrot decided to play peekaboo. The traffic monitoring company posted the footage from a camera on a highway in Curitiba on social media, calling it a "special visit." The bird seen in the footage...
ANIMALS
arcamax.com

WATCH: Curious parrot investigates highway traffic camera

(UPI) Workers with a Brazilian highway management company received a surprise when a curious Amazon parrot flew up to investigate a traffic camera. Footage posted to Twitter by highway management company Arteris Planalto Sul shows the parrot's head blocking the view of the highway near Curitiba as it investigates the traffic camera.
ANIMALS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

