CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Masahiro Sakurai isn't thinking about a 'Smash Brothers' sequel right now

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9Qz7_0ckGjxsr00

Masahiro Sakurai, creator of the Super Smash Bros. series, is trying his best not to think about a sequel to Smash Bros. Ultimate right now, Famitsu reported Tuesday.

During an interview with the Japanese publication translated into English by Siliconera, Sakurai stated that no plans are finalized regarding a new entry in the Smash Bros. series.

“I am not thinking of a sequel. I am not thinking of it every time,” Sakurai said via Famitsu. “However, I can’t say with certainty that this would be the end of Smash.”

Sakurai also claims that it’s still undecided if he would be the director on a hypothetical new entry.

“I currently don’t see a path where Smash can be produced without myself,” Sakurai explains via Famitsu. “Honestly, we did actually try leaving it to someone else, but it didn’t go well.”

Sakurai went on to say he wants to get out of the limelight for a while, even departing from his bi-weekly column in Famitsu. Though he’s still working, just unable to say what his next project is right now.

It’s not even been a month since the Sora announcement for Smash Bros. Ultimate, something that fans are still buzzing over. So it’s a little early to expect any info on what Sakurai is up to currently. Hopefully, he’s getting in some much-needed RnR.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But in this post, we’re here to...
NFL
invenglobal.com

Sakurai relieved he can finally discuss games without speculations from Super Smash Bros. fans

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate creator Masahiro Sakurai is enjoying his ability to talk about other games now that the final DLC fighter has been released. In the past, Super Smash Bros. fans were desperate to know which video game character would be the next Smash DLC fighter. The speculations were wild and aplenty, with Smash players thinking almost anything was a hint or leak at what's to come. This included anything Sakurai himself did. Smash fans would take anything he said or did as a possible nod at a future Smash fighter.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
nintendowire.com

Masahiro Sakurai discusses the future of Super Smash Bros. in new Famitsu interview

With the keyblade wielder in the hands of fans, just two weeks ago Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s content updates came to an end with its final Fighter Pass character Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series. Masahiro Sakurai’s break may not have started yet as the development team of the game is slowly disbanding, but that hasn’t stopped the media and fans from asking questions about the director’s future.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smash Brothers#Super Smash Bros#Japanese#Kingdomhearts#Nintendo Of America#Glhf
Eurogamer.net

Sakurai unsure if Smash Bros. can continue without him

Super Smash Bros. series boss Masahiro Sakurai is unsure if the franchise can continue without him. The latest issue of Famitsu, the Japanese gaming magazine, includes an interview with Sakurai discussing the future of the fighting series after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate received Sora as the final piece of DLC last month.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Smash Bros. Director Sakurai is Unsure About the Series’ Future

Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the Smash Bros. franchise was featured in the latest issue of the Japanese magazine, Famitsu. There, he discussed the future regarding the franchise past Ultimate. He did tackle some rather hot button questions that do have fans wondering what is next for the creator of Kirby and Smash Bros.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Sakurai is Unsure if He’ll Make Another Smash Bros.

Now that the final DLC character is available, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate boss Masahiro Sakurai is unsure if he’ll make another Smash Bros., as revealed in a new interview. The news that Sakurai is unsure if he’ll make another Smash Bros. comes via a new interview with Famitsu (via ryokutya2089), where the boss was asked the biggest question: will he continue the Smash Bros. series?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Sakurai is undecided on whether to produce another Super Smash Bros. installment

With Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series taking the last DLC fighter slot in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the future of the Super Smash Bros. series remains uncertain — according to series director Masahiro Sakurai, that is. Now that the largest fighting roster in the series’ history is filled, there’s no telling where to go from there.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
invenglobal.com

Sakurai reveals that it's "not the end" of Super Smash Bros.

Super Smash Bros. series creator Masahiro Sakurai has admitted that this isn't the end of the franchise. Sora was the last DLC to ever be put into Super Smash Bros, completing Ultimate's roster. Sakurai has already adamantly stated that no other DLC fighters are to follow. But that doesn't mean it's the end of the game, however.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Sakurai apparently hasn’t thought about next Smash Bros game and he would need a long discussion with Nintendo

Masahiro Sakurai’s final Weekly Famitsu column has leaked online and within it he is asked whether he would like to return to the Smash Bros franchise if a new entry in the long-running series is announced and green-lit by Nintendo. Mr. Sakurai said in the column that at this point in time he hasn’t actually thought about a new entry, but if Nintendo enquired whether he would like to create one he said that he would need to have a long hard discussion with them about how they could make it notably different from what has come before. He also said that he has tried to leave the franchise with others, but he is always pulled back in as it just hasn’t worked out. It would certainly be a huge challenge for Mr. Sakurai to top Super Smash Bros Ultimate so we shall have to wait and see what happens.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sequel is not out of the question, says creator

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai isn't ruling out the possibility of a sequel to the Nintendo Switch's crossover fighter, as discussed in an interview with popular Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu. As reported by VGC, Sakurai discussed the uncertainty of his future involvement with the Super Smash Bros. series,...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Sakurai reveals insane Smash Ultimate gameplay feature that was scrapped

Smash Ultimate Director Masahiro Sakurai has revealed that Nintendo’s flagship fighting game could have had an incredible new gameplay feature, but it was scrapped because of casual players. In his latest and final Famitsu column, the Smash creator discussed the history of Ultimate, its DLC, and finally bringing Kingdom Hearts’...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Darkest Dungeon 2 developers wanted to make a sequel that "didn't sabotage its older brother"

Darkest Dungeon 2, the sequel to Red Hook Studio's gothic roguelike, is a somewhat familiar affair. It's dark, it's tough, and a narrator likes to remind you of those things frequently. But this time around, we're leaving the Ancestor's squalid hamlet behind, and swapping it out for a stress-fueled stagecoach. Heroes are no longer cannon-fodder to send out on doomed expeditions, but vital team members who have stories to share and relationships to forge.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Nintendo says its new console will launch within the next 79 years

Forward-looking: Nintendo recently announced it will continue making gaming products. Its next console, it said in an earnings report, is scheduled for 20XX. In other words, it’ll launch sometime in the next 28,544 days (if there are no delays). In its report, Nintendo explained that it "plans to continue to...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy