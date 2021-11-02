Masahiro Sakurai isn't thinking about a 'Smash Brothers' sequel right now

Masahiro Sakurai, creator of the Super Smash Bros. series, is trying his best not to think about a sequel to Smash Bros. Ultimate right now, Famitsu reported Tuesday.

During an interview with the Japanese publication translated into English by Siliconera, Sakurai stated that no plans are finalized regarding a new entry in the Smash Bros. series.

“I am not thinking of a sequel. I am not thinking of it every time,” Sakurai said via Famitsu. “However, I can’t say with certainty that this would be the end of Smash.”

Sakurai also claims that it’s still undecided if he would be the director on a hypothetical new entry.

“I currently don’t see a path where Smash can be produced without myself,” Sakurai explains via Famitsu. “Honestly, we did actually try leaving it to someone else, but it didn’t go well.”

Sakurai went on to say he wants to get out of the limelight for a while, even departing from his bi-weekly column in Famitsu. Though he’s still working, just unable to say what his next project is right now.

It’s not even been a month since the Sora announcement for Smash Bros. Ultimate, something that fans are still buzzing over. So it’s a little early to expect any info on what Sakurai is up to currently. Hopefully, he’s getting in some much-needed RnR.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.