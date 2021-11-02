CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers players hilariously trolled Mike Tomlin by wearing USC gear to practice

By Charles Curtis
 5 days ago
It was just a week ago that Mike Tomlin shot down rumors that he might be interested in the USC coaching job.

“That’s a joke to me,” he told reporters. “I got one of the best jobs in all of professional sports. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? That’ll be the last time that I address it and not only today, but moving forward. Never say never, but never!”

We all got the message. But his current Steelers players saw an opportunity to rib their coach.

DT Cam Heyward told Rich Eisen that Pittsburgh players including Ben Roethlisberger have been wearing USC gloves to practice and tried to get the Trojans fight song played. And there’s photographic proof!

Too funny!

