Fayetteville running group invites new members

FAYETTEVILLE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Active Southern West Virginia (ASWV) Fayetteville Running group is coming up on its third anniversary and is always accepting new members.

Participants are welcome to join this beginner-friendly group to walk, run or jog through the streets of town. The group meets every Wednesday at different locations.

This month, runners will meet in the Pies and Pints parking lot at 6:15 p.m. and run three to five miles of trails and streets around Fayetteville at their own pace. Runners are encouraged to bring headlamps.

“Running, walking and jogging are all heart-healthy ways to get active,” says ASWV “150 minutes and two 30-minute muscle-strengthening activities every week is what it takes for adults to have a healthy level of activity.”

After each running session, participants usually grab a bite to eat. Pies and Pints will be closed on Wednesday, November 3, so runners will meet at the Gaines Estate for their food, drinks and live music.

Learn more about the group here.