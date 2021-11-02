CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYLA Introduces New 6-Pack of Top-Selling Lavender Lemonade

Cover picture for the articleHOOD RIVER, Oregon – What do you do when you have the number one, fastest-selling single serve 16oz flavor in the hard kombucha category? You make that flavor available in a convenient, sharable,12 oz slim can 6-pack. Released in September 2021, KYLA’s Lavender Lemonade Hard Kombucha 12oz 6-packs are...

