The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Texas’ new ban on abortions after six weeks gestation will stand until the court can hear oral arguments from those challenging it. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, calling the law “patently unconstitutional” and criticizing the majority for letting the ban stand until the court begins to hear oral arguments against it on Nov. 1. “For the second time, the court is presented with an application to enjoin a statute enacted in open disregard of the constitutional rights of women seeking abortion care in Texas,” she wrote. “For the second time, the court declines to act immediately to protect these women from grave and irreparable harm.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO