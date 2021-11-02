CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total Wine uses deceptive tactics for Boston Online Petition in attempt gain South Bay Alcohol License

By Contributor
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 5 days ago
Alcohol Superstore Found to be soliciting Non-Boston Residents for Boston Community Process

Total Wine, in its bid to present Boston community support for its proposed South Bay alcohol superstore, has actively solicited non-Boston residents to sign its City of Boston Licensing petition.

First reported by the Boston Globe, “over 400 people have signed on in support after Total Wine promoted the petition on the Facebook pages of its stores elsewhere in Massachusetts.”

Total Wine is asking non-Boston residents in the towns across Massachusetts to sign the petition to open its store in Dorchester.

Using the company’s local Facebook pages in the towns of Shrewsbury, Natick, Burlington, Danvers, and Everett, Total Wine is asking its customers to write to the City of Boston Licensing Board to try to influence their alcohol license permitting process.

Stand with Boston small businesses and residents. Tell the City of Boston Licensing Board that there is NO public need for a liquor license in South Bay Shopping Center.

In response to the proposed Total Wine Alcohol Superstore, a coalition of residents and businesses have formed the Save Boston Small Businesses coalition. Opponents to the Total Wine alcohol superstore can now register their opposition in an online petition. You can sign it here!

Sponsored Content – Paid for by the Save Boston Small Businesses coalition

Caught in Southie

776 Summer Street Job Fair – Be a Part of It

Do you want to jump-start your career and learn more about opportunities in the construction industry? Join the virtual 776 Summer Street Job fair. You’ll hear the project team and local industry experts about potential careers, union apprenticeships, and local pre-apprenticeship programs in different building trades. Here’s a chance to gain access to jobs that have hands-on training and ways to earn as you learn.
RETAIL
Caught in Southie

Final Mayoral Debate on Monday at 7pm

Be informed. Get involved. The final debate between candidates Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu will take place on Monday night at 7pm and will be hosted by the Boston Globe, WBUR, WCVB, and the McCormack Graduate School at UMass Boston and held at the WCVB studios. Early voting has...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

5 Things You Should Know This Week – October 25th

From costume events for adults to good old fashioned family fun, it’s all right in our Guide to Halloween in Southie! We’ve got the scoop on Trick or Treating on Broadway, pumpkin carving parties, and scary movies to watch! You can check it out here!. Halloween Movies + Takeout Pairings.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Early Voting in the City of Boston

The early voting period for the 2021 Municipal Election takes place from Saturday, October 23, through Friday, October 29. During that time, voters registered in Boston will be able to cast their ballots in person before the Municipal Election on Tuesday, November 2. You’ll be voting for Mayor of Boston and City Councilor-At-Large.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – October 22nd

Tatte has officially opened at Iron Works. The wildly popular and chic bakery will offer classes and workshops open to the public, and have a viewing area of the production space which will serve all Tatte’s Massachusetts locations as they undertake significant expansion. You can learn more here!. Flannel Friday...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

House Music Dance Party at City Hall Plaza

The house music dance party is free and open to all. BOSTON – Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Mayor Kim Janey and the Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment will host a House Music Dance Party tomorrow, October 22 on City Hall Plaza. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public and will take place between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Bruno. The City of Boston is also hosting a pop-up Beer & Wine Garden, showcasing local businesses, in the Patios space on City Hall Plaza from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On the night of the event, Distraction Brewing will be vending at the Beer & Wine Garden.
BOSTON, MA
