When Michigan entered Mason Graham's recruitment towards the end of the summer, many recruiting followers questioned whether the Wolverines were “reaching” to fill holes on a dwindling defensive line board. What those skeptics didn’t know was Jim Harbaugh & company had been tracking the then Boise State commit for months. That was thanks to Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan’s knowledge of Graham from his time at Fresno State. Michigan had been patiently waiting for returns from Graham’s first few games. When the sack numbers began piling up (he now has 13 for the season), the Harbaugh wasted little time offering. Graham then returned the favor with an official visit for the early September matchup with Washington, and the rest is history.

