This Is The Best Steakhouse In California

By Rebekah Gonzalez, Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Whenever you think of a fancy dinner , you probably think of a big juicy steak. Whether your favorite is well-done with a side of potatoes or rare with a salad, steaks are sure to satisfy.

Not all steaks are created equal, though. Some restaurants serve up some seriously delicious steaks, while others just fall short every time.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best steakhouse. The website states, "We've assembled the very best steakhouses each state has to offer based on publications and reviews."

So which steakhouse is the best in California ?

According to the website, it's chi Spacca in Los Angeles .

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the restaurant:

"Would you like to try a 50-ounce, dry-aged prime porterhouse steak? Look no further than chi SPACCA, a self-professed Italian steakhouse on steroids. By the way, the name is translated into English as "he who cleaves." Enough said."

To see the best steakhouse in every state, click here .

