State Superintendent Arntzen announces second round of federal funding available for Montana homeschools, private schools

Sidney Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Superintendent Elsie Arntzen has announced there is continued availability of emergency federal funding for homeschools and private schools. The Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) II funding is part of the COVID-19 relief funds established by Congress. This relief funding is designated to provide services or assistance to eligible...

www.sidneyherald.com

