CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Remembering Jerry Remy

survivinggrady.com
 6 days ago

The Red Sox is a name that has likely been said in every household in America, regardless of the family’s sports affiliation. This is because they are one of the biggest and one of the best baseball teams in America and have also enjoyed a rich history in the sport. The...

survivinggrady.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Jerry Remy
Person
Babe Ruth
westernmassnews.com

Family of Jerry Remy releases statement following his death

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of longtime NESN Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy has released a statement following his death. The team said in a statement Sunday that Remy, "the honorary President of Red Sox Nation", passed away Saturday night at age 68 "after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer."
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Red Sox fans pay respects to Jerry Remy at public wake in Waltham

Red Sox fans had an opportunity to pay their respects to former player and legendary broadcaster Jerry Remy on Thursday at a public wake in Waltham. Remy died on Oct. 30 after a 13-year battle with cancer. Remy’s family and the Red Sox opened up the funeral home to the...
WALTHAM, MA
NESN

Red Sox Legends Past, Present Pay Tribute To Jerry Remy

Jerry Remy was a friend to every Boston Red Sox fan, and adored by all who had the pleasure of meeting — or even just listening — to him. Remy died Saturday at the age of 68 following a decades-long battle with cancer. Immediately following news of his death, tributes...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox
CBS Boston

Roche: For Red Sox Fans, Jerry Remy ‘Became Part Of Your Life’

BOSTON (CBS) – Fenway Park will be missing a familiar face in the seasons to come following the death of former second baseman and legendary broadcaster Jerry “Rem Dawg” Remy. WBZ-TV sports anchor Dan Roche reflected on the death of Remy, whom he worked with in 2004 on the Friday Night Baseball broadcast for MyTV38. “One thing in life and what we do, often times you hear ‘Be yourself.’ That was Rem. Rem was himself on the air. He was himself off the air. I think that’s what endeared him to Red Sox fans,” Roche said. Roche said Remy, who grew up in...
MLB
Antelope Valley Press

Jerry Remy, Boston Red Sox player and broadcaster, has died

BOSTON — Jerry Remy, a Boston Red Sox second baseman who went on to become a local icon as a television broadcaster, has died of cancer. He was 68. The Red Sox confirmed that Remy died, on Saturday night. He had a long and public struggle with lung cancer, and drew thunderous applause at Fenway Park last month when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a playoff game while using an oxygen tube.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Patriots.com

Bill Belichick remembers legendary Red Sox player, commentator Jerry Remy on WEEI

The Boston sports community is mourning the loss of Red Sox legend Jerry Remy, who passed away over the weekend after a long battle with cancer. Remy was born in Massachusetts, made a career as a second baseman for the Red Sox, and secured his legacy as the long-time color commentator for his hometown team. For so many Red Sox fans, his voice filled their living rooms on summer nights, bringing sharp insight and belly-laugh moments on each broadcast.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Tributes to Jerry Remy

Sunday was a very sad day for Boston Red Sox fans, and indeed fans of teams all around the league as we said goodbye to broadcasting legend, and just general Red Sox legend, Jerry Remy. Chad Finn starts off this Remy-centric links with a tribute. (Chad Finn; Boston Globe) Remy’s...
MLB
westernmassnews.com

Public invited to visiting hours for longtime Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy

WALTHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of Jerry Remy is inviting the public to pay their respects to the Red Sox Hall of Famer and longtime Sox broadcaster. The team said that those who would like honor Remy's life and legacy may do so on Thursday, November 4 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco and Sons Memorial at 773 Moody Street in Waltham.
MLB
cbslocal.com

Public Visiting Hours For Jerry Remy To Be Held Thursday In Waltham

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans will have an opportunity to say goodbye to Jerry Remy later this week. On Wednesday, the Remy family announced visiting hours for those who wish to honor the life and legacy of the Red Sox Hall of Famer and broadcaster, who passed away over the weekend after a long battle with lung cancer.
WALTHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Jerry Remy made the games feel like home (Editorial)

For many Red Sox fans, the death of broadcaster and former second baseman Jerry Remy hits home. As a player, Remy wasn’t all that remarkable (although he was selected for the All-Star game in 1978). With the Red Sox, Remy played seven seasons and hit .275 with seven homers and 329 RBIs in 1,154 games. It was Remy’s voice and style of broadcasting that won the hearts of millions of fans throughout the country. Affectionately known as “Remdawg,” Remy was the first president of Red Sox Nation in the 2007 season. His sense of humor, knowledge of the game and players will secure Remy as one of the best broadcasters to hit the booth – spending 34 years there.
MLB
MetroWest Daily News

Former Red Sox player, TV analyst Jerry Remy remembered as ringleader of Red Sox Nation

I never forgot that night, and it came to mind when I heard of Remy’s passing Saturday night. He had battled throat cancer for eight years. And heartbreak even longer. That Remy found his calling in the press box, affording him adulation and steamroller popularity, is an unlikely story. He loved playing baseball; he didn’t make much time for talking about the game after it was over. He was always in a rush to get to the next place, the next thing on a day’s agenda. Away from reporters. He was not a quote machine.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
102.9 WBLM

Family of Jerry Remy Invites Public to Attend Waltham Wake

As the world prepares to say farewell to Jerry Remy on Thursday, his family is requesting one last favor from "RemDawg" fans, and that's to join them at his wake. The broadcasting legend will be laid down to rest this weekend, but not before the public can offer their goodbyes. On Thursday, visiting hours will be held at Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, located at 773 Moody Street in Waltham, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Close friends and family members will then proceed to a private gathering on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then again on Saturday for the burial service.
WALTHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy