Workflow enables users to texture, render, and print 3D models without the need for additional software or processes. Stratasys Ltd. a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced a collaboration with Adobe that gives artists and engineers using Adobe Substance 3D Painter a workflow that allows them to easily turn digital 3D renderings into 3D-printed models using Stratasys PolyJet™ 3D printing technology – all without the need to employ additional software or outside processes.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO