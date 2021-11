The EV movement is picking up quickly. Sure, we have had plenty of options for years, but very few of them have ever been cool. Not “cool for an EV,” but actually just cool. The news from Alpha Motors about the new Ace and Jax EV crossover utility vehicles perfectly fills in the cool factor for these little EVs. The new adventure-ready kits for these EVs turn from them Earth-friendly eco machines to trail-eating rally cars that look so good we can barely stand it.

