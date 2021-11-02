Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot To Reopen On Weekends As Holiday Travel Season Begins

DENVER (CBS4) – The Pikes Peak shuttle lot at Denver International Airport will reopen weekends for travelers. The lot has been closed for nearly a year-and-a-half , save for a quick opening last month.

The lot will be open Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. DIA says that travelers utilizing Pikes Peak should allow an extra 30 minutes to get to the terminal. DIA has struggled all year long with trying to find enough people to drive their shuttle buses.

According to DIA: during the week when the lot is closed, shuttles will continue to run from the terminal to the lot for passengers to retrieve their vehicles. Passengers may pick up the shuttle to return to their cars in Pikes Peak on the East side only, Level 5, Island 3. The number for pick up is 303-342-4160.

“DEN is committed to making the journey through DEN easier and more enjoyable for our passengers and the changes coming this week will be a huge step in the right direction,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington in a statement. “Between Phase 1 construction wrapping up and creative problem solving with our business partners, we are able to implement some important changes just in time for the busy holiday season. While these changes are important, we won’t stop there. We will keep innovating and improving.”