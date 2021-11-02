CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You probably qualify for a vaccine booster shot — even though you don’t know it

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Christian Spencer
 5 days ago

( The Hill ) — Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S. According to reporting from Business Insider , many more people are now allowed to get the third dose, even if they don’t know it yet.

Under the CDC’s new guidelines , more people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are now eligible for the booster shot. For those who received either vaccines six months ago and are 65 years or older, the booster shot is now recommended.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two doses, are about 95% effective against symptomatic COVID-19.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose and is said to be 66% effective against COVID-19.

FDA delaying decision on Moderna shot for 12- to 17-year-olds

In addition to the 65-years-and-older population, the booster shot is now available for those who are 18 years or older living in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, and work or live in high-risk settings.

Booster shots are available to those who received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine at least two months ago. Nearly 15 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the CDC.

The Food and Drugs Administration has also approved mixing vaccinations, which means Johnson & Johnson users can get a Pfizer or Moderna booster and vice versa, according to The Houston Chronicle .

In the U.S., more than 108 million people were vaccinated six months ago and more likely in need of a booster shot.

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
Best Life

More than 50 Percent of People Who Get COVID Have This in Common, Study Says

As the coronavirus has spread from person to person over the last year and a half, we have quickly realized that no two infections look the same. While some people are testing positive for the virus without ever experiencing a single symptom, more than 716,000 people in the U.S. have died as a result of their COVID infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The virus has even bypassed vaccine protection in some individuals, further reminding us that there is still so much we can't predict about what we might personally experience from a COVID case. On the other hand, new research has found that there is at least one commonality among a majority of people who get infected with COVID.
POPSUGAR

I Just Got the Pfizer COVID Booster Shot — Here's What It Was Really Like

I believe in science. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, I told myself I would get vaccinated as soon a shot was approved and available. I did just that in March 2021 when I got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by the second dose three weeks later. As the science evolves and we learn more and more about the novel coronavirus, it only makes sense that the vaccines would be studied and adjusted to improve efficacy and slow the spread. When the FDA approved the Pfizer booster dose, I was once again ready to get the shot to not only lessen my chances of getting incredibly sick from COVID-19, but keep my loved ones safer as well.
