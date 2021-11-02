CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father believed 19-year-old he allegedly murdered sold daughter into sex trafficking ring, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. ( WFLA ) – A father is accused of killing his daughter’s boyfriend, believing he sold her into sex trafficking in Seattle last year.

The case began in October 2020 when 60-year-old John Eisenman found that his underage daughter’s boyfriend had allegedly sold her into a sex trafficking organization in Seattle.

Eisenman was able to rescue and return his daughter to Spokane that same month.

Police believe that in November 2020, Eisenman learned that the boyfriend, 19-year-old Aaron Sorensen, would be in Airway Heights.

After a confrontation, Eisenman allegedly abducted the boyfriend, tied him up and placed him in the trunk of a vehicle.

Police say Eisenman hit the victim in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly in the abdomen, causing his death.

“After the homicide, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside. The vehicle remained at that location until it was moved in October 2021 by a 3rd-party and driven to Spokane. At this point, it is not believed the 3rd-party knew the body was in the trunk. The vehicle, with the body still in the trunk, was abandoned at the Everett [Ave.] location. While parked on Everett, individuals were rummaging through the car and taking items when they made the gruesome discovery,” Spokane police detailed in a Facebook post.

Eisenman, who doesn’t have any criminal history or record of violence, has been arrested for a first-degree murder charge.

