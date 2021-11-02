CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sudan mediators hit 'hurdles' after coup

By Ashraf SHAZLY, Jonathan WALTER, -
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjv4Z_0ckGcYgv00
A man walks past gas cylinders in Sudan's capital Khartoum on November 2, 2021 as talks to broker peace between rival factions continue /AFP

Just over a week after Sudan's top general locked up political leaders and seized power sparking mass protests and a deadly crackdown, mediators are seeking to restore the transition to civilian rule.

But experts warn that Sudan's military and civilian leadership are deeply divided, senior figures remain under military guard, and rebuilding trust between rival factions is a mammoth task.

"We sat with all actors from the military and civilian sides," one mediator said on condition of anonymity.

That intermediary is among a stream of leading Sudanese figures -- including businessmen, academics and journalists -- who have been trying to break the stalemate.

"We secured initial consent for talks, but hurdles remain in the way," the mediator added.

Sudan has enjoyed only rare democratic interludes since independence in 1956 and spent decades riven by civil war.

Since August 2019, the northeast African country had been ruled by a joint civilian-military council as part of the now derailed transition to full civilian rule.

But in a move widely condemned internationally, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan -- Sudan's de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of autocratic president Omar al-Bashir -- last week dissolved the government, detained the civilian leadership, and declared a state of emergency.

- 'Burnt' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntfSu_0ckGcYgv00
Sudan /AFP

It triggered nationwide mass protests against the military -- demonstrations met by a deadly crackdown by security forces, resulting in at least a dozen people killed and scores wounded.

After armed troops were sent to crush protesters, street demonstrations have faded, although the situation remains volatile.

World powers demanded a swift return to civilian rule, and made punitive aid cuts that will hit hard in a country already mired in a dire economic crisis.

Last week, Burhan, a veteran general who served under Bashir's three-decades long iron fisted rule, vowed to form another civilian government.

Yet the two sides remain far apart.

"The civilians feel burnt by what their military partners did on October 25th," and will have "a high expectation" of guarantees to trust the military again, said Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa.

Both sides, however, are going to need to work together, Feltman added.

"One's not going to be able to sideline the military, just as the military should not be trying to sideline civilians as they are now."

He told reporters the US has been in touch with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to discuss Sudan's crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WWwT_0ckGcYgv00
Sudanese anti-coup protesters gathered in their thousands on October 30, 2021 to express their support for the country's democratic transition /AFP

The main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) which led anti-Bashir protests, had just before the coup divided into two opposing factions, with a splinter group supporting the military.

The mainstream FFC remains committed to civilian rule. It says civilian leaders -- including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is effectively under house arrest --  must be freed before negotiations can progress.

"We insisted on the release of civilian detainees and resumption of the power-sharing deal as a prerequisite for talks," said Kamal Ismail, an FFC leader, after meetings with African Union officials.

"We believe these are not conditions. They are simply our rights."

The AU last week suspended Sudan's membership "until the effective restoration of the civilian-led transitional authority", and a team from the bloc's Peace and Security Council is expected in Khartoum on Wednesday.

- 'Complexities and difficulties' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIEde_0ckGcYgv00
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, seen here in a poster held by anti-coup protesters in Omdurman on October 30, 2021 remains under effective house arrest /AFP

United Nations officials and Western diplomats have called for the return of the government.

"We're engaging with all Sudanese across a very broad political spectrum," said Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Monday.

Neighbouring South Sudan, which contributes significantly to Khartoum through fees for sending its oil to export through a pipeline in Sudan, sent presidential adviser Tut Gatluak to try to help broker talks.

"We seek to bring all sides to hold a comprehensive dialogue on all issues," Gatluak said.

Other senior Sudanese mediators have held two meetings with Burhan on behalf of the FFC.

"He listened to the demands, and said he would take them into consideration," one mediator said on condition of anonymity.

However, the mediator warned they did not expect a resolution any time soon.

"We don't expect the military to heed these demands on the first attempt," he added, citing "ongoing tensions and the lack of trust."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Sudan anti-coup protesters block streets

Sudanese anti-coup demonstrators built street barricades in and around the capital overnight Saturday following calls for civil disobedience to protest last month's military coup. "We will start by barricading the main streets to prepare for the mass civil disobedience on Sunday and Monday," it said, urging protesters to avoid confrontation with the security forces.
PROTESTS
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Sudan forces disperse anti-coup protesters, arrest dozens

Sudan’s security forces dispersed demonstrators and rounded up more than 100 people Sunday in the capital of Khartoum in the latest crackdown on pro-democracy protesters after last month’s military coup.The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.The takeover has upended the country’s fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.Teachers and...
PROTESTS
AFP

Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia's government will "collaborate and join forces" Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital. The nine groups said they were forming a united front "to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
AFP

Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

All week, Bisrat's phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round of mass arrests linked to Ethiopia's year-long war.  He recalled riding in a share-taxi this week and hearing another passenger brag loudly into his phone about reporting Tigrayan neighbours to the police, saying they were then "captured". 
POLITICS
The Independent

UN rights body opens urgent session in wake of Sudan's coup

The U.N.’s top human rights body is holding an urgent session about Sudan on Friday after a military coup there nearly two weeks ago, with Britain the United States Germany and Norway leading a push to commission an expert to monitor the situation.The Human Rights Council debate is taking place while the United Nations still recognizes the ambassador from the deposed Sudanese government as the country’s official representative in Geneva raising questions about how – or if – the military leadership in Khartoum will be represented during the session.The push for a human rights expert comes...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Family of slain Sudan protester vows to resist coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Mohammed Abdel Sallam was shot in the chest not far from his home in Sudan's capital, where his mother was waiting for him. He had gone out to protest after hearing that there had been a military coup, the country's civilian leaders had been arrested and the government dissolved.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#South Sudan#Mediator#Sudanese#African
US News and World Report

Western Union Resumes Services in Sudan After Coup

LONDON (Reuters) - Western Union Co said on Thursday it resumed services in Sudan on Tuesday, ending a week long suspension in the wake of a military coup that saw Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok placed under house arrest and top civilians detained. "Effective November 2, 2021, the temporary suspension of...
ECONOMY
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: U.S., Indonesia urge Myanmar army to end violence

GLASGOW — U.S. President Joe Biden and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo called on Myanmar’s military to release political prisoners and halt all violence during a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Watch their remarks in the player above. The White House said the two...
WORLD
IBTimes

Security Tightens Grip In Coup-hit Sudan As Global Pressure Bites

Sudanese security forces on Wednesday made sweeping arrests of protesters as they sought to extinguish opposition to this week's military coup, while the international community ramped up punitive measures. The World Bank froze aid and the African Union suspended Sudan over Monday's power grab by the army, just over two...
UNITED NATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Egypt
94.1 Duke FM

Telecommunications interrupted in Sudan after coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Telecommunications were interrupted in Sudan, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday, a day after the country’s military seized power in a coup and a health ministry official said seven people were killed in clashes between soldiers and street protesters. There was no official confirmation of the communications...
AFRICA
cnyhomepage.com

Sudan’s prime minister, detained after coup, returns home

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister and his wife were allowed to return home Tuesday, a day after they were detained when the military seized power in a coup, according to a statement issued by his office. The release of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife followed international...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Protesters burn tires, block roads in Sudan a day after coup

CAIRO (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters have blocked roads in Sudan’s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community. Monday’s takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and the pace of Sudan’s transition to democracy. It threated to derail that process, which has progressed in fits and starts since the overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago. The United Nations Security Council was to discuss the situation in a closed-door meeting later Tuesday. Western governments and the U.N. condemned the coup and called for the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and others who were arrested Monday.
PROTESTS
UN News Centre

Guterres calls again for detained leaders’ release after Sudan coup

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday renewed his call for the immediate release of all those detained in the military coup in Sudan, as the Security Council meets behind closed doors in New York to discuss the crisis. Pro-democracy demonstrations continued in the country’s capital, Khartoum, one day after the...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Sudan’s Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s Prime Minster Abdalla Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of an ongoing military coup, the information ministry said on Monday. Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sudan general promises democracy after apparent military coup

The military chief of Sudan's transitional government vowed that a new government will hold elections after protests erupted in Sudan against an apparent coup. Sudan’s prime minister, members of the country’s cabinet and several leading political figures have been arrested by soldiers, as the armed forces fanned out across Khartoum and the internet and phone lines were disrupted.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy