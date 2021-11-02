Sheriff: DUI Suspect Tailgated Deputy On I-80, Led High-Speed Chase In The Rain

APPLEGATE (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested after she tailgated a deputy along Interstate 80, then led a high-speed chase in the rain.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Oct. 24 around midnight, a deputy noticed someone tailgating him near the Heather Glen overpass along westbound I-80. The deputy reported that the car continued tailgating him even as he changed lanes.

This prompted the deputy to get behind the suspect’s vehicle to try and pull them over. However, the deputy says the driver wouldn’t stop.

Eventually, after hitting speeds of 90 mph in the rain and allegedly driving without their headlights on, the suspect crashed into the center divider.

Deputies say the driver got out and tried to run, but she was eventually found on an embankment nearby. She appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect has since been identified as 40-year-old Sacramento resident Elizabeth Boxall. She’s facing charges of felony evading, resisting arrest, and DUI.