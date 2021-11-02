Best touchscreen gloves: keep warm and use your phone with ease with winter gloves from Sealskinz and Montane

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Most Breathable Gloves: Helly Hansen Odin Windproof Liner. Moving fast on the trail or skin track is one of the joys of winter, but it’s usually sweaty work, and trying to find a glove that strikes a balance between protection and ventilation can be a challenge. The Odin Windproof Liner is a happy medium, dumping heat like a liner but blocking the wind from numbing our digits on high-tempo cross-country ski sessions at Lincoln, Nebraska’s Pioneers Park when temperatures dipped into the low 20s. (Much below that and we reached for heavier outer gloves; the Odin can pull double-duty as a true liner.) “I appreciated the touch screen-compatible index finger and the rubberized grips on the palm and fingers, which stopped me from fumbling my phone in deep snow,” our tester says. The polyester and elastane softshell fabric shed moisture well enough to keep our hands dry on an hour-long ski through heavy snow.

