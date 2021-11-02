CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Mexican officers fire on pickup carrying migrants, killing 1

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE, Associated Press
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJGRi_0ckGb9zS00

PIJIJIAPAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s National Guard said Monday that its officers opened fire when a pickup carrying migrants tried to avoid an immigration checkpoint and ram a patrol vehicle, and the gunfire killed one migrant and wounded four others.

Prosecutors in the southern state of Chiapas said in a statement that the dead man was a Cuban citizen, but did not supply his full name.

Apparently, the migrants in the truck were not part of some 4,000 mainly Central Americans who are seeking to reach Mexico City on foot. The shooting late Sunday occurred about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from where the migrant march was.

A statement from the National Guard said the truck ignored orders to stop for an inspection near the town of Pijijiapan and tried to ram a patrol vehicle. It said officers opened fire because the driver of the truck “put at imminent risk their safety” by trying to ram their patrol vehicle.

The pickup was carrying a total of 13 migrants, most from Cuba but there were also three from Ghana, the Guard said. They and the driver were detained. The wounded migrants were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to prosecutors in the southern state of Chiapas, a rifle was found in the truck.

Meanwhile, migrant rights advocates and aid workers traveling with the caravan estimated there could be 1,000 children in the group whose participants have spent days trudging along highways under a punishing sun.

Children of all ages among migrants in caravan trekking across Mexico toward the U.S. border

The Mexican government has been attempting to discourage the march, saying the poor conditions are putting the migrants’ lives at risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11A63a_0ckGb9zS00
Migrants leave Ulapa, Chiapas state, late Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The migrant caravan heading north in southern Mexico has so far been allowed to walk unimpeded, a change from the Mexican government’s reaction to other attempted mass migrations. (AP Photo/Isabel Mateos)

On Monday, the National Immigration Institute said six cases of the tropical fever dengue had been detected among members of the migrant march. The institute said five of the cases were minors, one of whom was taken to a hospital for treatment of a severe case of hemorrhagic dengue. It said the adult companions of three of the other dengue cases had refused treatment.

Much larger caravans crossed Mexico in 2018 and 2019, but those migrants never tried to walk the whole distance. They usually caught rides aboard passing trucks.

But Mexico has told truckers not to pick up migrants, saying they could face charges of migrant trafficking. The migrants are also afraid of becoming separated from the group, for fear they will be rounded up and deported.

Cuban migrants seeking to cross the border to the U.S. often contract the services of migrant smugglers.

Deadly confrontations between law enforcement and migrants remain relatively rare in Mexico, but a National Guard officer was killed by suspected immigrant traffickers in September.

History of abuse for Mexican police unit in migrant massacre

And a dozen members of an elite police force in the northern border state of Tamaulipas are on trial for allegedly killing 14 Guatemalan migrants and five other people, whose bodies were found shot and burned near the U.S. border in late January.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Over 2,000 migrants push past line of police at U.S. border

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 2,000 migrants began walking out of Tapachula, Mexico Saturday toward the U.S. border. While were minor scuffles, they were able to push past a line of police officers who were trying to stop them. Tens of thousands of migrants from South America and Haiti have been waiting for refuge or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kfgo.com

Mexico to give papers to children, pregnant women in migrant caravan

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico said on Thursday it would give humanitarian visas to children and pregnant women in a migrant caravan moving north from southern Mexico, adopting a softer approach to the task of containing migrant flows than at times taken recently. Lasting a year, the visas grant migrants...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Border Patrol#Mexico#Border Checkpoint#Mexican#Pijijiapan#Cuban#Central Americans#The National Guard#Ap Photo
Washington Examiner

'Tell Biden we are coming': New migrant caravan marches through Mexico to US border

More than 3,000 migrants are making their way through Mexico toward the U.S. border in the largest and most organized caravan of the year. The migrants, mostly Central Americans, South Americans, and Haitians, are taking the 2,500-mile journey to Texas. The group was organized through a QR code that allowed participants to register starting Oct. 15, according to Fox News. Due to the Mexican government banning migrants from hitching rides from truckers, the migrants will have to take the entire journey on foot.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Cuba
Place
Mexico City
Washington Post

Mexico is home to millions of illegal American cars. A new amnesty has set off a nationwide debate.

MEXICO CITY — Some call it a crisis at the border. Not the undocumented migrants flowing north. The illegal Fords and Chevrolets moving south. Since the 1990s, Mexico has been flooded with as many as 18 million vehicles illegally imported from the United States. Known colloquially as “autos chocolates” — chocolate cars — they make up more than a third of all the automobiles in the country.
CARS
New York Post

Smuggler carries girl over 30-foot US border wall, then returns to Mexico

Shocking video shows a 7-year-old girl from El Salvador being hauled over the US-Mexico border wall by a smuggler who abandoned her before hopping back over the fence. The girl was seen clinging to the man’s back as he climbed a rope ladder over the 30-foot wall into an area about two miles from Calexico, California Tuesday morning, US Customs and Border Protection said.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'I believe in the American dream:' Woman, 19, traveling alone in a caravan with 3,500 migrants, including 1,200 children, begs Mexico's president to not block their journey to US border

A young migrant woman spoke for the aspirations of thousands in the latest caravan marching toward the US border as she pleaded for Mexico's president to provide safe passage so she and the others could attain the American dream. The 19-year-old woman, identified only as Christina, was near the front...
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

Migrants March On Mexican Capital Demanding 'Dignity'

Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status marched on Monday towards the Mexican capital, as the government faced a call by the United Nations to process the requests quickly. The caravan, including foreigners from at least eight countries, set off from the southern city of Tapachula on Saturday demanding "justice, dignity...
IMMIGRATION
KEYT

US offers $5 million rewards for 4 Mexican drug lords

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government is offering $5 million rewards for information leading to the capture of four Mexican drug lords. Those subject to the $5 million bounty included Aureliano Guzman-Loera, the brother of imprisoned capo Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. The State Department said Friday the four operate in the northern Mexico states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua. Guzman-Loera and three brothers from the Salgueiro-Nevarez family were indicted in the United States of conspiring to traffick marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, was responsible for about 61,000 overdose deaths in the United States between March 2020 and 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wibqam.com

Migrant caravan limps north through Mexico, despite dengue and exhaustion

MAPASTEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) – A caravan of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers from Central America and the Caribbean resumed its trek through southern Mexico on Monday, despite concerns that half of them could be injured or sick, including some from dengue fever. Over the past week, the approximately 3,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTSM

KTSM

1K+
Followers
478
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy