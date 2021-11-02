CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian security chief meets with CIA director in Moscow

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian security official met the visiting chief of the Central Intelligence Agency on Tuesday, a rare encounter amid tensions between Moscow and Washington.

Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of the Kremlin’s Security Council, met CIA Director William Burns in Moscow to discuss U.S.-Russian relations, Patrushev’s office said in a statement without providing any details.

Ties between the two countries have badly frayed over Russia’s interference with U.S. elections and 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, its support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, hacking attacks and other irritants.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a June summit in Geneva in an attempt to make relations between their nations more stable and predictable.

They agreed to launch consultations on arms control and cybersecurity while noting areas of continued disagreement.

Speaking last month, Putin described relations with Washington as “quite constructive” and said he personally has developed “working, stable relations” with Biden. The Russian leader voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties.

Patrushev, a longtime close associate of Putin’s, is considered one of Russia’s most influential officials.

Speaking at an online panel Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that U.S.-Russian relations are more troubled now than they were even at the height of the Cold War and called for quick moves to reduce tensions.

He particularly hailed arms control consultations that followed the Geneva summit and voiced hope they could achieve progress.

Ryabkov lamented the U.S. Embassy’s decision to stop issuing non-immigrant visas to Russians and encouraged Washington to send additional consular staff to resume normal operations.

Russia and the U.S. exchanged several rounds of diplomat expulsions and took other steps restricting the activities of their respective diplomatic missions amid growing tensions over the past years.

As part of trading diplomatic blows, Russia banned the U.S. Embassy from hiring local residents. The embassy has said the move forced it to reduce its consular staff by 75% and cut most U.S. citizen services as well as non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel.

A senior U.S. official told reporters last month that the U.S. Embassy in Moscow has shrunk from about 1,200 in 2017 to approximately 120, a dramatic reduction.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject, said the personnel shortage made it difficult to continue with anything other than a caretaker presence at the embassy, adding that the Russian government is aware of that and progress must be made soon.

__

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Atlantic

Russia Took Advantage While the West Slept

This month marks the first anniversary of the cease-fire in the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the second between the two countries over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the southern Caucasus. The first war ended in 1994, also with a cease-fire. Then the two sides agreed that the United...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Regions Extend Workplace Shutdown, Moscow to Lift Curbs

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Five Russian regions said on Wednesday they would extend a one-week workplace shutdown that took effect nationwide on Oct. 30 in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the death toll from the country's epidemic hit a record high. President Vladimir Putin ordered the shutdown last month,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nikolai Patrushev
hawaiitelegraph.com

WHO chief meets Russian FM Lavrov at G20, agree to strengthen health architecture

Geneva [Switzerland], October 31 (ANI): Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and both leaders came to the idea of strengthening the global health architecture. "Met Sergey Lavrov ... at the G20RomeSummitagreed we must strengthen the health architecture,...
HEALTH
Reuters

Moscow locks down as Russian COVID-19 deaths surge to new highs

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Russian capital brought in its strictest COVID-19 related lockdown measures in more than a year on Thursday as nationwide one-day pandemic deaths and infections hit new highs amid slow vaccination take-up across the world's biggest country. Moscow's partial lockdown, in which only essential shops...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arctictoday.com

Norway scrambles fighter jets to follow Russian bombers, says Moscow

MOSCOW — Norway scrambled fighter jets to escort two Russian Tu-160 bombers over the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday, according to local news agencies. They said the two bombers had completed an eight-hour patrol over the Arctic and North Atlantic oceans. [Lavrov calls for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

Taiwan Emerges as a ‘Pre-eminent Issue’ For CIA’s New China Directorate

SEA ISLAND, Georgia—A possible Chinese takeover of Taiwan is “one of the No. 1 issues” occupying the new China Mission Center, CIA deputy director David Cohen said on Sunday at an intelligence community conference in Georgia. In March, then-INDOPACOM commander Adm. Philip Davidson told the Senate Armed Services Committee that...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Security Council#Ap#Kremlin#The U S Embassy#Russians
Reuters

NATO not ready for equal dialogue with Moscow - Russian defence chief

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia's defence minister accused NATO on Saturday of gradually gathering forces near Russia's borders and being unwilling to discuss European security with Moscow on equal terms, Interfax news agency reported. Shoigu's comments were the latest sign of mounting tension between Russia and NATO after defence...
POLITICS
Reuters

Robot mail: Russian Post teams up with Yandex to deliver parcels in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Self-driving robots have started delivering parcels in certain Moscow neighbourhoods after tech giant Yandex teamed up with the state-run Russian Post service, the companies said on Monday. Yandex, which operates a raft of services from online search to ride-hailing, already uses robots for food delivery in Russia...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

Palestinians, Israel spar over US mission in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinians on Sunday slammed Israel for rejecting the promised reopening of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, a move that would restore Washington’s main diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in the contested city. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said late Saturday there was no room...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Kerry rallies global climate push as uncertainty grows in US

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — John Kerry is everywhere and on the move at a fateful U.N. climate summit. President Joe Biden’s envoy at the talks in Glasgow, Kerry steams from side talks with U.S. rivals China and Russia that painstakingly probe for common ground on climate to news conferences extolling progress. Kerry pops into project launches, rewarding CEOs and bankers for emissions-cutting efforts with high-level face time and praise. The lanky envoy smiles for a photo with Indigenous women from Brazil, their feather headdresses barely reaching his chin.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

641K+
Followers
342K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy