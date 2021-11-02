CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tiger women look to build on last year’s success

By tmnstaff
tigermedianet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe memory of a historic season is fresh in the minds of many as the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team is looking to continue their success from last year, which resulted in an MIAA championship. “It’s really difficult to come off of a MIAA championship and repeat because...

tigermedianet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: College Hoops Coach Suspended After Allegations Of Repeated ‘N-Word’ Use

Seattle University men’s basketball coach Jim Hayford has been suspended and placed on administrative leave after alleged repeated use of the “N-Word,” college basketball insider Jeff Goodman reports. According to the report, players “refused to play” for Hayford after he used the word during a scrimmage this week. “Sources said...
The Spun

Look: Major Fight In Stands At College Football Game

Fights among fans in the stands at sporting events have always – unfortunately – been part of the game. However, what used to be a rarity seems to be becoming a common occurrence. On Saturday night, fans attending a game between Boise State and Fresno State were treated to much more than a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigermedianet.com

Men’s soccer back in Top 25 poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Men’s Soccer moved back into the Top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches national rankings on Tuesday (Nov. 2). The Tigers are No. 25 this week after receiving votes in last week’s poll. Fort Hays State was last in the Top 25 during...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Oklahoma State
Montclarion

Women’s Cross Country Hopes To Build Off Regular Season Success

The Montclair State University cross country team is coming up on postseason play after one of their best regular seasons in recent memory. With strong performances throughout the season both individually and as a team, the Red Hawks have finally built some momentum heading into the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships this Saturday and NCAA Regionals on Nov. 13.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women knock off RiverHawks

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. - FHSU women's soccer won a close match over Northeastern State, 1-0, on Sunday. After a scoreless first half, the Tigers scored midway through the second half and held on for the win. The Tigers improved to 6-7-3 overall and 3-6 in the MIAA, while the RiverHawks fell to 7-6-3 overall and 4-4-1 in conference play.
SOCCER
qu.edu

Women's ice hockey program celebrates 20 years of growth and success

As Quinnipiac’s No. 8 nationally ranked ice hockey team looks forward to beginning conference play at home in a couple of weeks, past and present student-athletes are reflecting on the growth of the program since its inception 20 years ago. The program’s success has skyrocketed into the national consciousness since...
SPORTS
Talon Marks

Women’s volleyball looks to finish conference strong

The Cerritos College women’s volleyball team has had an up and down 2021 season. Freshman Jayda Harris-Hamete says that the team has gotten better at dealing with certain struggles. “There has been a lack of positive responses as a team when things get tough,” said Hamete. “Volleyball is a mental...
CERRITOS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hobson
Person
Katie Wagner
tigermedianet.com

Women’s basketball 4th in WBCA preseason poll

LILBURN, Ga. – Fort Hays State Women’s Basketball will open the 2021-22 season ranked No. 4 nationally as the WBCA released its Preseason Top 25 on Tuesday (Nov. 2). This is the highest start in the WBCA Top 25 Poll for the Tigers in program history after receiving a No. 7 ranking in the 2019-20 Preseason Top 25 Poll.
BASKETBALL
fullertontitans.com

Women's Basketball Hosts Successful Luau Fundraiser

FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton women's basketball hosted their third annual Luau Fundraiser on Saturday, October 18 at Mr. D's Diner. Titans family, friends, fans, and alumni helped make the Women's Basketball Luau Fundraiser last Saturday a great success! Through ticket purchases, participation in the silent auction, and the generous donations of the Titans Ohana, more than $12,500 was raised for the program.
FULLERTON, CA
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women handle Lopers

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team is coming home with a much-needed 3-1 victory over Nebraska-Kearney on Friday (Oct. 29). FHSU netted two goals in the first half and one in the second to seal the victory. The Tigers improved to 7-7-3 overall and 4-6 in conference play, while the Lopers fell to 2-15 overall and 1-9 in the MIAA.
chatsports.com

Seven Tigers Named to AAC Women’s Soccer Honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Following an outstanding season, seven Memphis players found themselves on the American Athletic Conference's list for honors. Tanya Boychuk and Grace Stordy have been named All-Conference First Team, Mya Jones and Haylee Spray made the All-Conference Second Team and Jocelyn Alonzo, Aubrey Mister and Momo Nakao made the All-Rookie Team, the conference announced Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Connecticut#Miaa#Tigers
Herald-Journal

Successful exhibition for Aggie women’s hoops team

It was just what the Aggie women’s basketball team needed. Utah State hosted NAIA Fort Lewis College Monday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in an exhibition game for both teams. The Aggies played better as the game progressed and cruised to a 90-43 victory. But there is plenty...
UTAH STATE
hebronhawkeye.com

Girls basketball hopes to carry success of last year into new season

The girls basketball team will play its first non-district game against Sachse on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. “We have been practicing a lot and working on our team bonding, which is one of the most important things we do,” senior power forward Samantha Ising said. “We have just been working on our conditioning and getting stronger and faster with our movements to prepare for the season.”
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
davidsonian.com

A Successful Fall Season for the Women’s Tennis Team

The women’s tennis team has had a strong fall campaign through their first three tournaments. In their first collegiate tournament at Charleston Southern, Daniela Porges ‘25 and Linden Patterson ‘25 demonstrated their ability to be big presences on the team. Patterson got her first win against Campbell’s Anna-Marie Kopecka in a three-set battle. Porges dominated fellow Charleston Southern freshman Amila Jusufbegvic 6-1, 6-1. Porges continued her promising start at Georgia Southern, downing Mercer 6-2, 6-1 and Kennesaw State 6-1, 6-1 on Court 5. However, doubles dominance was a theme at Georgia Southern. The duo of Kavya Patel ‘25 and Josie Schaffer ‘23 downed Georgia State 7-6 and North Florida 6-1. The freshman pairing of Porges and Patterson also proved deadly, beating Georgia State 6-3 and UT-Chattanooga 6-1 in consecutive days.
DAVIDSON, NC
tigermedianet.com

Men’s soccer 8th in region rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Men’s Soccer remains No. 9 in the second edition of the NCAA Super Region rankings, released on Wednesday (Nov. 3). The Tigers remain the only team from the GAC/MIAA within the top 12 of the Super Region 3 rankings. Maryville University moves to No. 1...
Daily Helmsman

Tigers Women's Soccer team prepares for NCAA Tournament selection week

The Tigers dominated SMU Thursday in their last regular season game, winning 5-0. But the team is already moving past the win, focusing on their AAC conference championship tournament. Beyond that, though, is the NCAA tournament selection that is happening this week, where the Tigers will find out their opponent...
SOCCER
trinitonian.com

Tigers defeat Schreiner in final weekend of women’s soccer season

On Friday Oct. 22 the Trinity Women’s Soccer team played their last home game and final conference match of the regular season against Schreiner University. The Tigers emerged on top, beating the Mountaineers 9-1. Trinity finished their regular season on Sunday play with a loss against DI University of Texas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy