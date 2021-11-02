” Let’s Explore” Activities Provide Fun Ways for Kids, Families To Explore Nature

Registration is required for this activity. 7-8 miles, about 3.5 to 4 hours (depending, of course, on everyone's pace.) limited to 10. Late morning to mid-afternoon. Massasoit State Park, and surrounding lands. This is generally 'rolling' terrain. No big hills, but some ups and downs. We will see ponds, puddingstone (hopefully), and we will pass through or next to the campground. Note: Hunting season, depending on region and game species is starting up. Orange clothing recommended for all hikes. While there may not be hunting in Massasoit, we will at times pass out of the DCR property, into lands where hunting is allowed. Bring/Wear orange clothing. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. I love helping other hikers become Leaders. (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more!) I get help, you get trained, and everyone get more hikes! Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.

