Penguins Letang Returns From Covid, While 2 Others Confirmed Positive

By Jimmy Keltz
 5 days ago

Kris Letang returned to the ice yesterday after clearing NHL covid-19 protocols, but two other Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman were confirmed positive for the virus. Coach Mike Sullivan...

Trending Penguins Players: Welcome back Kris Letang

The Pittsburgh Penguins received a little bit of help on Thursday night when Kris Letang made his return to the lineup following his COVID absence. He made quite the impact in a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers to help the Penguins snap out of their recent funk and three-game losing streak.
PENGUINS HEAD COACH MIKE SULLIVAN GIVES UPDATE ON DEFENCEMAN KRIS LETANG

After being placed in the NHL's COVID protocol on Saturday, Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang has tested positive according to head coach Mike Sullivan. "It has been confirmed he tested positive for COVID, so he's in the protocol right now," Sullivan told reporters on Monday. Letang joins Penguins forward Jeff...
Penguins’ Pettersson, Ruhwedel test positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel have entered the COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the coronavirus. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan says Pettersson is symptomatic, while Ruhwedel is so far asymptomatic. The two defensemen are the fifth and sixth Penguin players to enter the COVID-19 protocol...
Chad Ruhwedel
Marcus Pettersson
Kris Letang
Letang’s overtime winner lifts Penguins past Flyers, 3-2

PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang stuffed a wraparound by Carter Hart 1:57 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Philadelphia 3-2. Playing for the first time since Oct. 19 after testing positive for COVID-19, Letang scored his first goal of the season and helped the Penguins end a three-game losing streak.
Penguins Captain Crosby Positive For COVID

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has tested positive for COVID-19, according to coach Mike Sullivan. Crosby is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the NHL COVID-19 protocol, Sullivan said. He missed practice yesterday because of the positive test. Crosby, now 34, had just returned to Pittsburgh’s lineup Saturday after undergoing...
Crosby, Others Added To COVID Protocol For Penguins, Blackhawks

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks have added several players to the COVID protocol. For Pittsburgh, it’s a worst-case scenario, as Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin have entered the protocol. Both are confirmed positives, and while Dumoulin is asymptomatic, Crosby is experiencing mild symptoms. That means the captain is out for at least ten days.
Penguins' Sidney Crosby tests positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms

The return of Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby may be short. On Wednesday, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced that Crosby and his teammate Brian Dumoulin missed practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Crosby is currently experiencing mild symptoms while Dumoulin is asymptomatic. This comes after Crosby returned to the...
Penguins’ COVID-19 crisis a reminder pandemic far from over

The COVID-19 outbreak on the Pittsburgh Penguins, which made national headlines when Sidney Crosby tested positive, stands as a stark reminder to pro athletes that the pandemic is far from over. Crosby brought the total number of Penguin players to eight who have been placed in pandemic protocol since the...
Penguins Edge Flyers 3-2 In OT

The Pittsburgh Penguins edged the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime last night at PPG Paints Arena. Brock McGinn scored just 16 seconds into the game, Jake Guentzel scored in the second period, and Kris Letang returned from the COVID-19 protocol with an overtime goal to lift the Penguins to the win. Tristan Jarry made 36 saves on 38 shots.
Rust and Zucker Competing Against Each Other in The Mustache Faceoff

The "Rustache" has become legendary ever since, and ended up providing some inspiration to his Penguins teammate, Jason Zucker. The two of them have known each other since they played together for the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2008-10. "Zuck came to me and asked me if I wanted...
Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
Pirates Claim RHP Hanhold From Orioles, 3 Players Become Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Pirates added another bullpen arm yesterday by claiming right-handed pitcher Eric Hanhold off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, and had three players become free agents. Right-handed pitchers Trevor Cahill and Shelby Miller and first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo were among the 160 MLB players who were declared free agents.
PENS GIVE UPDATES ON LETANG AND CARTER COVID-19 STATUS, CROSBY POSSIBLE RETURN

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still dealing with lots of players being out of the lineup, including stars Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin, and Jeff Carter. Letang and Carter are both dealing with COVID-19, and Crosby is close to returning from a wrist injury. Malkin will not be returning until at least December due to knee surgery.
Letang Doesn't Miss a Beat in Return

"He's obviously a phenomenal athlete and in tremendous shape, but that being said, this virus affects people differently," said Reirden, who assumed Mike Sullivan's duties behind the bench after the head coach tested positive for COVID. "The fact that he was symptomatic is something we're going to monitor during the...
