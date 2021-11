On the November 7 episode of SBS Kim Young Chul's Power FM, singer-songwriter Jung Se Woon introduced his song "21st Century Chameleon." "21st Century Chameleon" was a song that was written and sung by Jung Se Woon and Kim Ah Hyeon performed on "K-Pop Star 3." In this episode, he talked about how this song was picked and what shocked everyone most was the short period of time it took Se Woon to complete writing and arranging the song. He revealed, "I remember writing this song in a week and working with the band members to arrange the performance in a hurry."

