Super Junior D&E race down to 'Zero' in comeback MV

Since 2005, DONGHAE and EUNHYUK have dominated the K-pop scene as members of SUPER JUNIOR, and then later the sub-unit duo SUPER JUNIOR-D&E, which debuted in 2011. For the uninitiated, sub-units are common in the music industry and give members within larger groups a chance to create more magic together. Since the duo’s debut, DONGHAE and EUNHYUK have proven to be great friends and business partners, releasing hits such as “Oppa, Oppa” and “Growing Pains,” as well as a number of EPs and Japanese albums. Despite their success, they hadn’t released a joint full-length Korean album — until now. On Nov. 2, they dropped COUNTDOWN to celebrate their upcoming 10-year anniversary (Dec. 16) as a group.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO