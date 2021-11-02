CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Super Junior D&E race down to 'Zero' in comeback MV

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Super Junior D&E have dropped their music video for "Zero". In the MV, Donghae and Eunhyuk run...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Lee Young Ji stays up 'Day Night' feat. Jay Park in comeback MV

Lee Young Ji has dropped her music video for "Day Night" featuring Jay Park!. In the MV, Lee Young Ji stays up all day and night to hang out with friends. Along with the song's release, the rapper shared the message,. "You waited for a long time! This song is...
WORLD
allkpop.com

Super Junior D&E offers preview of 'Countdown' album through highlight medley teaser

Super Junior D&E is less than a day away from their latest comeback!. On November 1 KST, the Super Junior unit unveiled the highlight medley for their upcoming first full-length album 'Countdown.' The video previews all seven tracks on the album, including "Far Away," "Feel That Feelin'," "La La La," "Have a Nice Day," "Muse," "Share My Love," and "Home."
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Super Junior D&E unveil full track list for their 1st full album 'Countdown'

Super Junior D&E have unveiled the full track list for their 1st full album 'Countdown'. On October 27 KST, Super Junior D&E took to their official Twitter to unveil their full track list of their upcoming album 'Countdown'. The track list included a total of 10 tracks, including their title track "Zero", as well as their side tracks "Beautiful Liar", "Far Away", "Feel That Feeling' ", "La La La", "Have a Nice Day", "Muse", "Share My Love", "Home", and "Zero (English ver.)".
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eunhyuk
Soompi

Watch: NCT 127 Is Madly In Love In Majestic And Mystifying “Favorite (Vampire)” Comeback MV

NCT 127 is back with their repackaged third album “Favorite”!. The title track “Favorite (Vampire)” is an R&B pop dance track characterized by its signature whistle sound and rich harmonies. Its lyrics dramatically portray the message that their lover is their everything and what makes them happy, even when the relationship is heading towards a tragic end. The song portrays NCT 127’s understated sexiness and is composed, written, and arranged by hitmaker Kenzie, who has worked on the group’s songs “Limitless,” “Punch,” and “Music, Dance.”
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Bolbbalgan4 (BOL4) continues comeback countdown with MV teaser for 'Butterfly Effect'

Bolbbalgan4 (BOL4) is less than a day away from a comeback!. On October 25 KST, Shofar Music unveiled a music video teaser for "Butterfly Effect," the title track off of Bolbbalgan4's upcoming single album of the same name. In the clip, Ahn Ji Young is seen spending time alone, gazing forlornly out the window on a rainy day and looking rather introspective as a portion of the song is heard in the background.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Down To Zero#Zero In#Fast Cars
allkpop.com

Super Junior D&E sit down for an interview on FOX5's 'Good Day New York'

Super Junior D&E made a guest appearance on the FOX5 morning show, 'Good Day New York'. On November 4 at 9AM ET, Super Junior D&E members Donghae and Eunhyuk sat down for an interview with news anchor Rossanna Scotto. In celebration of their 10th debut anniversary as members of the Super Junior sub-unit D&E, Donghae and Eunhyuk introduced their 1st full album 'Countdown'. They stated, "We included all ten years of our time as Super Junior D&E. In order to express our gratitude in the ten years that we poured out hearts, songs, and contents into, we made this album."
ENTERTAINMENT
Elite Daily

SUPER JUNIOR-D&E On 'COUNTDOWN' And The 1 Thing That Makes Their Group Work

Since 2005, DONGHAE and EUNHYUK have dominated the K-pop scene as members of SUPER JUNIOR, and then later the sub-unit duo SUPER JUNIOR-D&E, which debuted in 2011. For the uninitiated, sub-units are common in the music industry and give members within larger groups a chance to create more magic together. Since the duo’s debut, DONGHAE and EUNHYUK have proven to be great friends and business partners, releasing hits such as “Oppa, Oppa” and “Growing Pains,” as well as a number of EPs and Japanese albums. Despite their success, they hadn’t released a joint full-length Korean album — until now. On Nov. 2, they dropped COUNTDOWN to celebrate their upcoming 10-year anniversary (Dec. 16) as a group.
MUSIC
Soompi

Watch: NCT 127 Takes 1st Win For “Favorite (Vampire)”; Performances By 2AM, THE BOYZ, Super Junior D&E, And More

NCT 127 has won their first music show trophy for their new title track, “Favorite (Vampire)”!. On the November 4 episode of “M Countdown,” SEVENTEEN’s “Rock with you” and NCT 127’s “Favorite (Vampire)” were candidates for first place. “Favorite (Vampire)” took the win with 7,549 points to “Rock with you’s” 7,141 points.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

MC.Minzy (Jung Jun Ha) floats in space in 'Like a Star' MV

MC.Minzy (Jung Jun Ha) has dropped his music video for "Like a Star". In the MV, Jung Jun Ha's alternative persona MC.Minzy floats throughout space and looks up at the stars. "Like a Star" is a romantic song about comparing the one you love with the stars up above. Watch...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
allkpop.com

Fans are expecting Red Velvet to make a comeback soon

On November 5, there has been a discussion among Red Velvet fans as they have received some information that the girl group is working on a new album. On November 1, producer and singer-songwriter Drew Scott tweeted out a message saying, "I'm obsessed with these Red Velvet records we did last week tbh!"
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

GOT7's Mark picks up a work of art in 'Last Breath' MV teaser

GOT7's Mark has dropped his music video teaser for "Last Breath". In the MV teaser, Mark picks up a work of art that seems to reflect himself. "Last Breath" is the title song of his upcoming solo single of the same name, and it's set to drop on November 12 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TOMORROW x TOGETHER drops stunning MV teasers for Japanese version of '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Ikuta Lilas'

TOMORROW x TOGETHER has dropped five MV teasers for their upcoming Japanese release. In each of these five clips, the member appears amid an aesthetic setting full of nature, interiors, and other mesmerizing areas. The song '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' has been previously released, but this new Japanese version will feature Ikuta Lilas instead of Seori.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

DRIPPIN continue countdown until new UNIVERSE single with 'Vertigo' MV teaser

DRIPPIN is only days away from releasing their UNIVERSE single!. On November 7 KST, the Woollim Entertainment boy group unveiled a music video teaser for their upcoming single "Vertigo" for the fandom mobile application UNIVERSE. The clip begins with the members playing a makeshift game of football outside when suddenly the scene skips to nightfall, with the members running through a city as if they are trying to escape something.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TO1 drops new relay dance performance set to latest single 'No More X'

TO1 has a special treat for fans of their new song!. On November 7 KST, the 'World Klass' boy group unveiled a M2 relay dance video for their latest single "No More X," the title track off of their 2nd mini album 'RE:ALIZE.' In the clip, the members are seen wearing coordinated black and red stage outfits as they take turns dancing a single-form variation of the song's original choreography. The video ends with the group adorably hunched together, waving hello to their fans.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Cignature gears up for comeback with 'Dear Diary Moment' teaser schedule

Cignature has kicked off their comeback countdown!. On November 9 KST, the J9 Entertainment girl group unveiled the teaser schedule for their 2nd mini album 'Dear Diary Moment.' The teaser releases will begin on November 11 with the first group concept photo and will continue through the next two and a half weeks in the form of even more concept photos, the album's tracklist, music video teasers, album and performance previews, and a Sirius teaser.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Weki Meki kicks off 'I Am Me.' comeback countdown with new teaser scheduler

On November 8 KST, the Fantagio Music girl group kicked off the countdown to their latest comeback 'I Am Me.' with a teaser scheduler. According to the scheduler, the teasers will kick off with concept photos and mood films released from November 9 to 11 before moving to the tracklist and an album preview on November 12, a highlight medley on November 14, and finally, music video teasers released on November 15 and 17.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy