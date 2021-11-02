TWICE members are classy 'Scientists' in individual 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' teaser photos

ONCE, it's time to celebrate! TWICE's third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, will be here in just a few weeks! The K-pop group first teased the release at the end of their Oct. 1 "The Feels" music video with a poster that read "2021 NOV — 3rd FULL ALBUM." Formula of Love: O+T=<3 will mark TWICE's first studio album since Eyes Wide Open, which dropped in October 2020, and their first overall comeback since the arrival of their 10th EP, Taste of Love, in June. The group gave fans a preview of the new album with their first English single, "The Feels." The track proved to be a massive hit, garnering 91 million views since its Oct. 1 release. ONCE are gearing up to make sure TWICE's next comeback is even bigger, so keep reading to learn all the details about Formula of Love: O+T=<3.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO