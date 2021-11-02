CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWICE members are classy 'Scientists' in individual 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' teaser photos

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ladies of TWICE have gone undercover as "Scientist"s to uncover the secret behind the 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3'!. In their first set of individual 'Study About Love' version...

www.allkpop.com

POPSUGAR

TWICE's Formula of Love: O+T=<3 Album Details Will Give ONCE All the Feels

ONCE, it's time to celebrate! TWICE's third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, will be here in just a few weeks! The K-pop group first teased the release at the end of their Oct. 1 "The Feels" music video with a poster that read "2021 NOV — 3rd FULL ALBUM." Formula of Love: O+T=<3 will mark TWICE's first studio album since Eyes Wide Open, which dropped in October 2020, and their first overall comeback since the arrival of their 10th EP, Taste of Love, in June. The group gave fans a preview of the new album with their first English single, "The Feels." The track proved to be a massive hit, garnering 91 million views since its Oct. 1 release. ONCE are gearing up to make sure TWICE's next comeback is even bigger, so keep reading to learn all the details about Formula of Love: O+T=<3.
MUSIC
NME

TWICE unveil the tracklist for ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’

TWICE have revealed the tracklist and lead single for their upcoming album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’. On October 29, the nine-member act shared new details on their forthcoming project. ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ is due to arrive on November 12 at 2pm KST/midnight EST, featuring its lead single ‘Scientist’. A...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Former miss A member Min drops funky fresh 'Onion' MV teaser

Former miss A member Min has dropped her music video teaser for "Onion". In the MV teaser, Min takes on a fresh, funky concept with a retro twist. "Onion" is the former miss A member's first official solo release since her track "Boyfriend" in 2008, and it's set to drop on November 8 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

GOT7's Mark picks up a work of art in 'Last Breath' MV teaser

GOT7's Mark has dropped his music video teaser for "Last Breath". In the MV teaser, Mark picks up a work of art that seems to reflect himself. "Last Breath" is the title song of his upcoming solo single of the same name, and it's set to drop on November 12 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

MC.Minzy (Jung Jun Ha) floats in space in 'Like a Star' MV

MC.Minzy (Jung Jun Ha) has dropped his music video for "Like a Star". In the MV, Jung Jun Ha's alternative persona MC.Minzy floats throughout space and looks up at the stars. "Like a Star" is a romantic song about comparing the one you love with the stars up above. Watch...
WORLD
allkpop.com

Ex-miss A member Min signals her solo debut with playful pre-release single 'Onion'

On November 8 KST, the former miss A member unveiled her new song "Onion," the pre-release single drawing anticipation for her upcoming solo debut. "Onion" was produced by Frants, who previously worked for Min's former agency JYP Entertainment but currently works for Big Hit Music, and Min collaborated with Marshall for songwriting and composing. The song also features rapper Jang Seok Hoon, who was previously active with hip-hop collective Balming Tiger under the stage name Byung Un.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allkpop.com

Jeon So Mi radiates princess-like visuals in the latest teaser photo for 'XOXO'

Jeon So Mi is getting ready for her comeback and dropped another teaser photo. Just a day before, she revealed the tracklist for her first album 'XOXO.' The tracklist features the songs "Dumb Dumb", the title song "XOXO", "Don't Let Me Go", "Anymore", "Watermelon", "Birthday", "What You Waiting For", and "Outta My Head".
MUSIC
UPI News

Twice share 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' highlight medley

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is gearing up to release its new album. The K-pop stars shared a highlight medley for the album Formula of Love: O+T=<3 on Monday. The sneak peek features clips of the title track, "Scientist," and 13 other songs: "Scientist," "Moonlight," "Icon,"...
WORLD
allkpop.com

TOMORROW x TOGETHER drops stunning MV teasers for Japanese version of '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Ikuta Lilas'

TOMORROW x TOGETHER has dropped five MV teasers for their upcoming Japanese release. In each of these five clips, the member appears amid an aesthetic setting full of nature, interiors, and other mesmerizing areas. The song '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' has been previously released, but this new Japanese version will feature Ikuta Lilas instead of Seori.
MUSIC

